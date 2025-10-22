Images from the Maine SRA social media accounts show multiple firearms training sessions and a surprisingly impressive arsenal of guns.

Sullivan aquaculturalist Graham Platner, the ex-Marine running against Gov. Janet Mills (D) for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination, instructed members of the Socialist Rifle Association on paramilitary tactics, according to newly uncovered social media posts.

The progressive star revealed in an Aug. 8, 2020 post that he’d provided advanced firearms instruction to the far left group, including a “defensive handgun course” he put on in June of 2020, shortly after the Black Lives Matter riots erupted across the country.

In response to a comment about tactical gear, Platner posted the following under the handle “P-Hustle,” referring to his training sessions with the socialist gun enthusiasts:

All we do is lots of range days, firearms education classes, and developing mutual aid networks in our community. Just put on a defensive handgun course two weekends ago, and we do monthly “introduction to firearms” courses for new members, as well as more advanced classes for experienced members. Helps we have a significant amount of combat veterans and firearms instructors who have put together a solid curriculum to build proficiency amongst our membership.

Platner made dozens of posts under the Socialist Rifle Association’s subreddit, r/SocialistRA, but that particular comment fell under r/tacticalgear.

In a separate post, Platner appeared to recruit for the organization, encouraging a Reddit user who’d moved to Maine to check the group out.

“We’re quite active,” he said.

One picture posted on X shows a firearms training session and includes a blurred picture of a man who matches Platner, including the red hair and red beard.

The Socialist Rifle Association first came to national attention following the assassination of Christian activist Charlie Kirk and indications that his assassin, Tyler Robinson, may have connections to the far left militant group. The paramilitary group claims to have more than 10,000 members and has faced scrutiny in the national media over ties to armed confrontations with law enforcement.

In Maine, the the group has never been linked to any violence or criminal conduct, though a recently enacted state law does prohibit “unauthorized paramilitary training.”

Under the 2023 statute, Platner could be found guilty of a Class D crime if the firearms instruction he provided had the goal of causing civil disorder or injuring another person.

Images posted to social media by the Maine chapter of the Socialist Rifle Association that Platner instructed in firearms training indicate the group has held multiple training sessions in Maine and boasts at least 20 members.

On Monday, Platner sent shockwaves through the political media by revealing on Pod Save America that he has one of the most famous Nazi symbols tattooed on his chest and has, for some reason, not had it removed in the 17 years since he drunkenly stumbled into a tattoo parlor in Split, Croatia.

