The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Epstein, Mills and Fraud? - Maine Wire TV

Newly released Epstein-related emails raise questions about political protection as MaineCare fraud and marijuana trafficking cases continue to pile up.
Feb 02, 2026

Allegations tied to the Epstein files collide with long-running concerns about MaineCare fraud, human trafficking, and institutional neglect.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Maine Wire · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture