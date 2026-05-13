Two brothers arrested last year after allegedly admitting to drunk driving to police have ties to multiple home healthcare providers in Maine and have worked to help other providers set up MaineCare billing and pass audits amid a nationwide crackdown on healthcare fraud.

[RELATED: President of Five-Star Homecare Ordered to Repay Nearly $400K Worked at Three Other Home Healthcare Providers Before Moving to Turkmenistan…]

Manoach and Muhoza Bizumuremyi both operated businesses concurrently out of the exact same Bangor apartment building and unit.

The Crime

In April 2025, the Bangor Police Department responded to a report of an erratic driver operating on Broadway at approximately 9:00 p.m.

[RELATED: Brothers Arrested for OUI in Bangor After Admitting to Police They Both Drove Same Car While Drunk…]

Witnesses told police that they saw the vehicle pull over and saw the driver and passenger swap seats.

Police located the vehicle and identified the suspects as the Bizumuremyi brothers as they were standing outside the vehicle in a parking lot.

According to police, both men admitted to driving the vehicle, said that they swapped drivers, and admitted that neither should have been driving. Swapping drivers effectively secured OUI charges for both brothers, rather than just the original driver.

They were arrested after failing a field sobriety test.

Manoach, the younger brother, drove for the majority of the trip and allegedly had a blood alcohol level of 0.23%, compared with the 0.08% legal limit in the state.

He was charged with an OUI.

Muhoza was found with a 0.17 percent blood alcohol level and was found to have a previous offense within the past ten years. He was also charged with an OUI.

It does not appear that either man remains incarcerated.

According to Recently Booked, Manoach was arrested again on September 4 on charges of operating a vehicle with a license suspended or revoked following an OUI, failing to register a vehicle within 30 days, and violating conditions of release.

The Maine Wire submitted a Freedom of Access Act (FOAA) request to the Bangor Police Department, requesting all incident reports involving both Bizumuremyis, and we are currently awaiting a response.

Manoach

Manoach from his LinkedIn Page (left) and Manoach’s 2025 Mugshot (right)

According to business records, Manoach served as the registered agent for the now-defunct Unity Healthcare Services.

Records place Unity’s mailing address at a private mailbox (PMB) and its head office at 269 Center Street, Apartment 2, in Bangor.

Unity’s head office address, shared by a business registered to Manoach’s brother, appears to be a residential apartment building, not an office space.

Image of 269 Center Street from Redfin.com

Unity, formed in August 2023, was administratively dissolved for a week in November 2024 after failing to file an annual report and continued operations after its reinstatement until the business’ status was officially cancelled on January 5, 2026, just two days after filing its final annual report.

The defunct business never billed Medicaid, according to payment records obtained by The Maine Wire, and does not appear to have a website. It is unclear whether it ever provided any actual medical services, though it is listed as a home health care provider on multiple websites that aggregate medical provider information.

Though his defunct business does not appear in licensing records, Manoach personally maintains a license as a certified residential medication aide, a certification he has held since February 2023.

His LinkedIn profile sheds more light on Unity. There, he lists his role at his operation as a self-employed consultant.

In that role, he helped multiple healthcare agencies to become accredited and helped them in the face of compliance audits, though there is no way to determine which Maine-based home healthcare providers benefited from his assistance.

His current LinkedIn page shows a “Ready to Work” banner and indicates that his last job working at Unity ended in December.

Prior to his work at Unity, Manoach worked as a house manager/operational manager at Peace Residential Care.

Peace Residential provides both residential and at-home care and is a significant Medicaid biller.

They first started billing in 2022, and from 2022 through 2025, they billed $17,431,776, with billing ramping up each year. In 2025 alone the provider billed $6,940,659.

Peace Residential is registered to CEO Guillaume Ishimwe, who worked at the Maine Association for New Americansbefore founding his multi-million dollar healthcare operation.

Manoach’s earliest listed job is from 2020, when he worked for the DHL shipping company.

He graduated from the University of North Texas with a bachelor’s degree, and an associate’s degree from Tarrant County College in Arizona, but it is not clear whether he is from there, some other state, or whether he immigrated to the U.S. from another country.

Muhoza

Muhoza from his LinkedIn Page (left) and Muhoza’s 2025 Mugshot (right)

The older Bizumuremyi, like his younger brother, has ties to Texas, Arizona, and Maine and has also worked to help other healthcare agencies set up MaineCare billing.

Unlike his brother, Muhoza has a business that remains active. According to records, he serves as the registered agent for Chiloh Residential Care. According to their website, they provide home care services, but they do not appear in state licensing records, and there is no indication that they have ever held a license to provide medical services.

Chiloh has also never billed Medicaid, and it is not clear, despite claims on their website, whether they actually provide any services.

The phone number for Chiloh has a Fort Worth, Texas area code.

The business began in February 2023, with a mailing address at 269 Center Street, Apartment 2, in Bangor. Its head office address lists the same street address, omits the apartment number, and, inexplicably, includes an email address.

While Chiloh does not appear in licensing records, Muhoza is personally licensed as a certified residential medication aide.

The Maine Wire reached out to the phone number listed on Chiloh’s, which seems to be a Texas cell phone. The call went straight to voice mail, but the number then texted, asking if it would work to talk later.

After we responded, asking questions about the business and asking when would be a good time to talk, the number stopped responding.

After the publication of this article, Muhoza reached out by phone. He clarified that Chiloah has never operated as a healthcare agency because they were unable to get licensed. He also claimed that he never saw The Maine Wire’s text messages and denied having anything to do with audits.

Muhoza’s LinkedIn strangely makes no mention of Chiloh and claims that he is currently pursuing a master’s in analytics at Northeastern University in Portland.

From December 2023 to December 2024, according to his LinkedIn, Muhoza worked as a “content specialist” for Nile Research and Communications.

In that capacity, he helped clients become certified as home healthcare providers, assisted them in producing paperwork showing compliance with Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) policies, and helped ensure that they could bill MaineCare.

“[He] Supported entrepreneurs in establishing their businesses by facilitating LLC formation with the Maine Secretary of State, preparing and filing annual reports, obtaining necessary EINs and NPI numbers, and navigating MaineCare provider enrollment steps to enable seamless entry into the HCBS provider network,” says his LinkedIn Page.

From January 2022 to May 2023, he worked as a “business intelligence analyst” for National HME, a Texas-based provider of hospice care, among other things.

Though neither Bizumuremyi brother’s business billed MaineCare, their full impact on Maine’s health care fraud industry, through their consulting and assisting other providers set up their billing, may be far greater than that of many individual providers.