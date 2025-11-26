The Robinson Report

Drug Crime, Recidivism, and Immigration Enforcement w/ Sheriff Kevin Joyce [VIDEO]

Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce takes us inside the administration of the Cumberland County Jail, his cooperation with immigration officials, and the hazards facing corrections officers.
Nov 26, 2025

Kevin Joyce is the Democratic Sheriff of Cumberland County, Maine, serving as the 50th sheriff since his first election in November 2010. In this episode of The Robinson Report, Joyce explains the challenges facing the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office when it comes to administering the Cumberland County Jail and hiring qualified corrections officers. Joyce explains how his relationship with federal immigration authorities has changed over the past three decades, as well as his relationship with embattled District Attorney Jackie Sartoris. Above all, Joyce emphasizes the need for stronger mental illness treatment solutions to fix the revolving door of homelessness, drug addiction, and recidivist crime.

A lifelong Democrat, he has won re-election unopposed in the general elections of 2014, 2018, and 2022, securing his current term through 2026. Joyce began his law enforcement career with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in September 1986, graduating from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in 1987. He advanced through the ranks—Corporal (1990), Sergeant (1998), Captain of Criminal Investigations and Patrol (2001), and Chief Deputy (2003) under Sheriff Mark Dion, now the Mayor of Portland—before his successful 2010 bid. Holding an Associate’s Degree in Law Enforcement from Southern Maine Technical College, a BS and MS in Business Administration from Husson College, and FBI National Academy credentials, Joyce is a past president of the New England FBI National Academy Associates, a National Sheriffs’ Association board member, and Maine Sheriffs’ Association commissioner. He has received the Presidential Valor Award (1995) and numerous commendations.

