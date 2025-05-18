A report from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) urged Big Tech to censor twelve content creators who were critical of the Biden Admin and major pharmaceutical companies

A half-dozen prominent health professionals, authors, and activists who questioned the U.S. government’s COVID-19 response have filed a sweeping federal lawsuit in Florida, claiming they were censored, de-platformed, and financially harmed by what they call the "Global Censorship Industrial Complex" — with the feds at the helm.

According to the 105-page complaint filed Wednesday, the plaintiffs — including New York Times bestselling author Dr. Christiane Northrup of Maine and osteopathic physician Dr. Sherri Tenpenny — allege a vast conspiracy between federal agencies, White House officials, and pro-censorship nonprofits to silence them online for sharing dissenting views on vaccines and public health during the pandemic.

Three or four years ago, the censorship campaign described in the lawsuit might have soun…