"Disinfo Dozen" Sues Censorship Industrial Complex Over COVID-19 Speech Suppression
Doctors and researchers with large online followings have filed suit against the cabal of federal agencies and government-sponsored non-governmental orgs who orchestrated mass COVID-19 censorship.
A half-dozen prominent health professionals, authors, and activists who questioned the U.S. government’s COVID-19 response have filed a sweeping federal lawsuit in Florida, claiming they were censored, de-platformed, and financially harmed by what they call the "Global Censorship Industrial Complex" — with the feds at the helm.
According to the 105-page complaint filed Wednesday, the plaintiffs — including New York Times bestselling author Dr. Christiane Northrup of Maine and osteopathic physician Dr. Sherri Tenpenny — allege a vast conspiracy between federal agencies, White House officials, and pro-censorship nonprofits to silence them online for sharing dissenting views on vaccines and public health during the pandemic.
Three or four years ago, the censorship campaign described in the lawsuit might have soun…