The Maine Wire’s Steve Robinson and Edward Tomic contributed to this story.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills and Rep. Deqa Dhalac (D-South Portland) created the controversial “Office of New Americans” (ONA) last year as part of the governor’s plan to bring 75,000 new workers to Maine over a five-year period.

On Dec. 18, Gov. Mills tapped former Catholic Charities and Department of Labor migrant resettlement coordinator Tarlan R. Ahmadov, 53, of Falmouth to be director of the ONA.

Since Ahmadov’s appointment, details of his checkered past, including anti-Armenian social media posts and political advocacy, have led some in Maine’s migrant community to call for for Ahmadov to resign or be replaced.

Among those calling for Ahmadov’s ouster is Anna Astvatsaturian Turcotte, an Armenian-American refugee who alleged in a Feb. 22 letter to Mills that Ahmadov not only has a track record of casting negative aspersions on Armenians, but he also served as a foreign agent as recently as last year.

In her letter, …