A Thomaston man turned his luxury Lexus into a deadly weapon Monday, allegedly barreling straight at cops and Border Patrol agents who were just doing their jobs at a crash scene involving suspected illegal immigrants.

“Olivia” G. Wilkins, 24, aka Stevie Wilkins, was busted by the Knox County Sheriff's Office after the insane stunt on Aug. 25, slapped with charges including reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon (the Lexus), criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon (again, the Lexus), obstructing government administration, driving to endanger, and failure to stop for an officer.

The chaos erupted after a box truck driven by Victor Cardona Calderon, 57, of New York, veered off Route 17 in Washington at the intersection of West Washington Road shortly after noon, slamming into a tree and crumpling the cab, according to police details first revealed by Stephen Betts of the Midcoast Villager.

[Mega dittos to the Midcoast Villager for reporting out this insane story. ]

Calderon presented a Colombian passport and a New York driver’s license, leading responding officers to suspect he might be present in the U.S. illegally. (New York state gives licenses to illegal aliens as a matter of policy.)

Emergency crews found two people trapped inside. Passengers included Johan Andres Ortiz Calderon, Agustin Sanchez Mejia, and Alejandro Ramos Chaux.

Agustin was rushed to MaineHealth Pen Bay Hospital in Rockport, while Alejandro was airlifted by LifeFlight to a trauma center.

Calderon flashed the Colombian passport and New York driver’s license, but a Maine State Police trooper suspected the entire group might be in the country illegally. He called in U.S. Border Patrol, as is typically done when detainees are suspected of having immigration issues.

That's when Wilkins rolled up in his Lexus filled with left-wing rage.

Officers instructed Wilkins to vacate the premises and not interfere with the Border Patrol, but he didn’t obey.

Instead, he hit the gas, squealing tires and charging right at officers from the state police and Border Patrol in a brazen attempt to run them down.

"I drew my issued firearm and pointed at the driver who swerved as I was pulling the trigger," the trooper detailed in a court affidavit, according to Midcoast Villager.

The unhinged liberal fled the scene, sparking a high-speed chase by Sheriff's deputies and State Police. It ended when his Lexus careened off the road near 571 West Washington Road, where he was finally cuffed and carted away.

Border Patrol had no immediate comment on whether anyone from the truck was detained or why.

Wilkins was hauled off to Knox County Jail in Rockland, where bail was set at a hefty $50,000 cash. He is due in court Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 27.

A LinkedIn account that appears to belong to Wilkins showcases left-wing totems, including a “pride” flag overlaid with a Black Lives Matter communist emblem.

The account also suggests Wilkins has previously gone by the name “Stevie.”

Although other media outlets are describing Wilkins as a woman, his LinkedIn account clearly states that he’s a dude.