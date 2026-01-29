The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Deqa Dhalac Steps Aside as Gateway Questions Grow and a Chat with Graham Platner - Maine Wire TV

Scrutiny of Medicaid spending and nonprofit contracts unfolds alongside a tightening Senate race and growing national attention.
Jan 29, 2026

Deqa Dhalac’s decision not to seek reelection is discussed alongside expanding state and federal scrutiny of Gateway Community Services and Medicaid spending. At the same time, Matt Walsh’s national coverage has amplified the issue, pushing it beyond Maine’s local political sphere.

