Deqa Dhalac’s decision not to seek reelection is discussed alongside expanding state and federal scrutiny of Gateway Community Services and Medicaid spending. At the same time, Matt Walsh’s national coverage has amplified the issue, pushing it beyond Maine’s local political sphere.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Deqa Dhalac Steps Aside as Gateway Questions Grow and a Chat with Graham Platner - Maine Wire TV
Scrutiny of Medicaid spending and nonprofit contracts unfolds alongside a tightening Senate race and growing national attention.
Jan 29, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes