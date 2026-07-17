Democratic Senate Debate Produces New Breakout Candidate - MWTV

Ashley Webb drew attention during the undercard portion of the Democratic Senate replacement debate. Webb’s appearance overshadowed several better-known candidates and turned the debate into a viral moment. Additionally, Maine Wire reporter Seamus Othot, reported on a Facebook group for Hispanics in Maine that he said has become a hub for cash work, lodging, nanny services, home massage ads and other questionable offers. The group illustrates how informal labor markets can raise concerns about illegal work, exploitation, taxes and public accountability.
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