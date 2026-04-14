Imagine a judge ordering you to keep your own child out of church. And a state depraved enough to shrug it off with indifference.

That is the reality for Emily Bickford in Cumberland County, Maine, thanks to an order imposed by Portland District Court Judge Jennifer Nofsinger.

She’s speaking out now for the first time in a video released through Liberty Counsel, the civil rights advocacy organization that is representing her pro bono.

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In December 2024, Judge Nofsinger — appointed to the court by Democrat Gov. Janet Mills — issued a custody modification. The order granted the father of Bickford’s child, Matthew Bradeen, exclusive control over all religious decisions for their 12-year-old daughter.

The judge ruled that the biblical teachings at Calvary Chapel Greater Portland — one of the fastest growing Christian churches in Maine — could cause “psychological harm” to the child.

As a result, the order bans Bickford from taking her daughter to her church, reading the Bible with her, or associating with church members unless the father approves.

Liberty Counsel aims to dismantle what it views as an unconstitutional mandate imposed by Nofsinger, who was appointed to the court in 2022 under the name Jennifer Rush.

She took the last name of her partner, Jodi L. Nofsinger, a retired attorney whose biography boasts that she “was also well known for her work on civil rights cases, such as the groundbreaking lawsuit brought on behalf of transgender high school student Nicole Maines of Orono, ME.”

Stripped of her fundamental First Amendment rights by the court order, Bickford is fighting back against what she advocates describe as an egregious overreach by the judicial system.

“Being in church is our whole life,” Bickford said. “We just love coming to church.”

The prohibition has taken a toll on her family, particularly confusing her daughter, who cannot fathom why the government would bar them from the pews.

“She says, ‘I just don’t understand why I can’t just go to church,’” Bickford recounted. “’If it goes against the Constitution, then why can’t I go to church?’”

It is a question that exposes the absurdity of the state’s position. While the state government routinely ignores constitutional guardrails, Bickford’s case is unique in its brazen disregard for religious liberty.

Carey, who has watched the ordeal unfold and who was even dragged into court to explain Christianity to the menacing judge, noted the toll the court order has taken on her.

“I must say it has been astounding to watch the Lord strengthen Emily through this,” Travis said. “Emily has had an unwavering faith, but it has undeniably been difficult for her emotionally and spiritually.”

“It has been a bittersweet thing as usually persecution is,” Travis said. “It’s difficult, but it also allows the body of Christ and the love of Christ to shine through.”

The case is currently awaiting a ruling from the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

The court heard oral arguments in Bickford v. Bradeen on November 13, 2025, and the justices are currently deliberating.

If the state’s highest court upholds Judge Jennifer Nofsinger’s custody order, Liberty Counsel has publicly stated they will appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.