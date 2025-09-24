Federal agents hauled in more than 2.3 million vape devices and cartridges, $3.5 million in cash, and more than 100 firearms in a coast-to-coast crackdown on illicit vape shops that included the arrests of Chinese nationals operating vape stores near military bases, the Drug Enforcement Administration announced Monday.

The week-long blitz, dubbed Operation Vape Trail, stretched from Sept. 15 to Sept. 19 and led to 106 arrests. It targeted shops selling synthetic marijuana, synthetic opioid derivatives, and candy-colored THC products marketed to kids, according to the DEA.

“This operation underscores our commitment to protecting Americans from dangerous, deadly, and illegal substances that threaten public safety and national security,” DEA Administrator Terrance Cole said in a statement. “Illegal vape products pose hidden risks—especially to young people who often have no idea what these chemicals are that they are inhaling.”

In one case, the tactics used to move and conceal the illicit drugs and drug proceeds mirrored those used by narco-terrorist groups in Mexico.

Investigators in Texas discovered a 25-foot-deep tunnel hidden behind a vape shop in Laredo that led to a concealed room stocked with cocaine and marijuana. In Galveston, federal and local agents seized 70,000 THC cartridges, 30,000 edibles, 15 pounds of marijuana, and 11 guns from a residence.

In Arkansas, following complaints about vape sales to minors, agents confiscated nearly 200 pounds of marijuana and 50 firearms. In Albany, N.Y., authorities seized hundreds of pounds of brightly packaged marijuana flower, pre-rolled joints, THC gummies, flavored vapes, and even mushroom gummies.

The obvious question for Mainers amid this crackdown on marijuana, including in states where it remains illegal, is whether some of this marijuana is coming from the hundreds of illicit Chinese cartel cultivation sites throughout rural Maine.

On that front, DEA officials provided an alarming clue.

According to DEA officials, their recent raids identified a troubling pattern: vape shops clustered around U.S. military bases and operated largely by foreign nationals. One joint operation near a base led to the seizure of 8,000 pounds of THC products, 70,000 marijuana plants, and more than 21,000 pounds of processed marijuana. Twenty people were arrested, including three Chinese nationals.

Although no clear links have been publicly identified between Maine and the sites raided by the DEA, congressional hearings last week revealed that Oklahoma believes Chinese cartels are operating an illegal cannabis export business valued at more than $150 billion.

Those same groups are running operations in Maine that the Maine Attorney General’s Office has assessed are shipping the majority of their Maine-grown cannabis to markets outside of the state as well.