Photo from @DEANEWENGLAND on X

Eleven people in Maine were arrested last month in a sweeping federal crackdown on the Sinaloa Cartel, a narco-terrorist organization that holds immense power over the country of Mexico and derives extraordinary profit from trafficking illegal narcotics throughout the United States.

The eleven arrests, announced this week by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), are part of ramped-up efforts by the Trump Administration to target foreign drug trafficking organizations and the illegal aliens who typically comprise their ranks.

The arrests were part of a weeklong enforcement action across 23 states that led to 617 total suspects in custody. Federal officials said the operation, carried out from Aug. 25 to Aug. 29, targeted the Mexican cartel’s far-reaching drug network.

In New England, 171 individuals were arrested, including 11 in Maine. Authorities also seized 244 kilograms of narcotics, more than 22,000 counterfeit pills, $1.3 million in cash, and 33 firearms across the region.

Photo from @DEANEWENGLAND on X

“This shows just how deeply entrenched the Sinaloa Cartel has become in New England communities,” said Jarod Forget, special agent in charge of the DEA’s New England Division. “They’re our public enemy number one in this region.”

Federal officials said the cartel funneled fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other drugs through both large cities and rural towns. One of the largest New England operations took place in Franklin, New Hampshire — roughly 20 miles from the border of Maine — where 27 people were arrested.

Nationwide, the DEA has reported seizing 480 kilograms of fentanyl powder, more than 7,400 kilograms of cocaine, 2,200 kilograms of methamphetamine, 16.5 kilograms of heroin, 714,000 counterfeit pills, 420 firearms, and $11 million in cash.

The Sinaloa Cartel isn’t the only foreign narcotics trafficking organization active in Maine.

In July, the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Trinitarios gang member Yonaidry Lascano Rosario, 24, hiding out in Bethel. Rosario had fled Massachusetts after a warrant was issued there for his arrest on two counts of assault to murder (armed), accessory after the fact, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, and carrying a firearm without a license.

More recently, officers from the Rumford Police Department found themselves in an intense firefight with assault rifle-wielding suspects after what began as a routine traffic stop quickly turned into a high-speed vehicle pursuit.

Two men from Norway — Joseph Allen Denbow Jr., 33, and Troy Scott Murch Jr., 38 — were taken into custody in relation to that Aug. 25 event; however, the three individuals described as Hispanic males who fled in a Dodge Charger before opening fire on law enforcement officers remain at large.

Two federal officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly, have confirmed to The Robinson Report that the three at-large suspects in the Rumford firefight are believed to be members of the Trinitarios, a transnational drug trafficking organization that operates out of the Dominican Republic and controls much of the narcotics trade in New England.