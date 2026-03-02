Platner’s rally provides the usual moral grandstanding and accusation template, while Maine’s patterns of billing, political proximity, and offices that vanish during business hours. It’s a day of big geopolitical talk paired with small, stubborn facts, notes on doors, locked offices, and the growing sense that the public is being played.
Coffee Notes, Closed Doors, and a Very Public War Debate - MWTV
A brief Lewiston street interview delivers pure serendipity, as city leadership drifts by, while viewers watch Portland’s zombie offices stay silent again.
Mar 02, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
