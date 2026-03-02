The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Coffee Notes, Closed Doors, and a Very Public War Debate - MWTV

A brief Lewiston street interview delivers pure serendipity, as city leadership drifts by, while viewers watch Portland’s zombie offices stay silent again.
Mar 02, 2026

Platner’s rally provides the usual moral grandstanding and accusation template, while Maine’s patterns of billing, political proximity, and offices that vanish during business hours. It’s a day of big geopolitical talk paired with small, stubborn facts, notes on doors, locked offices, and the growing sense that the public is being played.

