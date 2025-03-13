Fred Boyd Ramey (left) and Christopher Alan Pohlhaus (right) are co-owners of a ten-acre neo-Nazi camp in Springfield, Maine.

The co-owner of the neo-Nazi compound in northern Maine may be prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior felony convictions, a significant obstacle to any plans to build an illegal racist militia in Penobscot County.

Christopher A. Pohlhaus, 36, the public-facing leader of the neo-Nazi camp and related white supremacist Telegram channels, has drawn most of the attention from politicians and the news media for his racist public demonstrations, including a demonstration last week in Augusta.

But Pohlhaus’s isn’t the only name that appears on the mortgage deed for the 10.6 acre Springfield property that was purchased in 2022 to serve as the base camp for the neo-Nazi’s plans.