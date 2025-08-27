An individual applied for a license to grow medicinal cannabis in Maine using a New York driver’s license that identified him as Phil Chen. He underwent a criminal background check as Phil Chen. Phil Chen even took out a mortgage on a house in Glenburn. On multiple occasions, from July 11, 2023, to July 25, 2025, he represented himself to the Office of Cannabis Policy (OCP) as Phil Chen.

But he was not Phil Chen — he was Xiao Leung, an impostor masquerading under the identity of a man who may or may not have co-conspired in Leung’s illicit marijuana production and trafficking.

The case of Phil Chen, now known to be Xiao Y. Leung, 47, of Quincy, Mass., adds yet another chapter to Maine’s seeming inability to cope with proliferating Chinese organized crime taking advantage of the state’s cannabis laws, lax law enforcement, and a governor who remains inexplicably incapable of even acknowledging the organized crime crisis.

Leung’s case also exposes one of the complex financial schemes Chinese drug cartels have used to amass a real estate empire in Maine—in this case, a now-defunct hard-money lending firm called Money Tree Capital Markets, LLC.

34 Lancaster Brook Rd. in Glenburn appears to be the locus of a cannabis operation involving Phil Chen and the man who pretended to be Phil Chen

Capping off the mystery is a series of 2024 liens filed against the property owned by Phil Chen, the real Phil H. Chen, 54, of Brooklyn, N.Y., in the names of Chen, Tristine Thuong, Michael Luong, and Quanhuan Cheng, all for unpaid sales tax on an item or items shipped to the Glenburn address worth more than $109,000. And even more damning for OCP: Despite taking enforcement action against Leung for pretending to be Chen, the cannabis regulator nonetheless subsequently licensed the real Phil Chen to stage a marijuana grow at the Glenburn property.

The bizarre story is yet another example of how out-of-state criminal organizations profit and prosper at the expense of Maine residents, typically facing minor slaps on the wrist even when caught flagrantly violating Maine’s laws. Meanwhile, law-abiding cannabis business owners are increasingly facing insurmountable financial pressures, de-banking, overly frequent surprise inspections, and an OCP enforcement team that appears strangely comfortable watching foreign drug cartels seize the industry.

The Real Phil Chen

The Phil Chen a.k.a. Xiao Leung scheme began to crumble in Nov. 2023 when he (Leung) was arrested in Sidney for trafficking more than 20 pounds of cannabis. He was indicted on April 18, 2024 with felony charges. However, the full scope of the charade was later revealed in a December 31, 2024, OCP enforcement notice, quietly posted online without fanfare. Although OCP has been reluctant to inspect Chinese cannabis growers with the same vigor that they apply to white growers who publicly criticize the agency, police involvement forced their hand.

“Through investigation the department determined that Phil Chen is simply an alias being utilized by Xiao Leung … to fraudulently obtain registry identification cards from OCP without disclosing his actual identity,” the letter states.

In addition to three false statements of identity, the OCP discipline letter paints a picture of someone hardly concerned with following the rules of the legal program, such as plant-count limits. OCP says Leung used the false name and a New York driver’s license to apply for a caregiver registration card on July 11, 2023, and again for a registry identification card on Jan. 11, 2024. He renewed his caregiver registration on July 25, 2024, but inspectors later found he continued cultivating cannabis after his caregiver card expired on July 20, 2024 — with 576 plants under 512 square feet of canopy and no legal credentials to do so.

The agency determined Leung acted under the “Phil Chen” alias from at least July 11, 2023, through July 25, 2024. He also signed a settlement agreement using the fake name.

As punishment, OCP ordered a wrist-slap for Leung, a $1,800 fine — “$600 for each of these three major violations” — and revoked his registry identification card for one year . The notice directs him to return his card immediately.

The OCP letter doesn’t indicate whether Leung was cultivating marijuana illegally at the residence prior to registering with the medicinal program in July 2023, but the house in Chen’s name was purchased much earlier in 2021.

Chen did not respond to phone calls placed to a cell phone listed in his name.

Regardless, the Glenburn home purchased in Chen’s name is almost certainly the site of a cannabis grow now. That’s because OCP, despite the shenanigans involving Leung/Chen, has issued a medicinal caregiver registration to Chen for a cannabis cultivation site in Glenburn.

The license Leung obtained in Chen’s name appears to be one of the instances that OCP Director John Hudak referred to in his Jan. 2025 testimony concerning the takeover of Maine’s cannabis industry by what the U.S. Department of Homeland Security referred to as Asian Transnational Criminal Organizations.

In his testimony, Hudak admitted that OCP was licensing individuals while knowing or suspecting that they were affiliated with international criminal organizations and that they believed these licenses were being sought to gain protection from law enforcement activities.

“Our enforcement partners have seen clear patterns that align with activity tied to transnational criminal organizations,” Hudak said. “These groups are exploiting Maine’s medical and recreational cannabis systems for illicit gain, and we are working tirelessly to close those gaps.”

“I do believe that, in some of these cases, individuals who are getting arrested in connection with these search warrants, or addresses that are connected to these search warrants — they are not applying to our medical program to come out of the shadows and into the light,” said Hudak.

“They’re applying so they can have a ‘Get Out of Jail Free’ card, or what they perceive as a ‘Get Out of Jail Free’ card to continue to do the operations that they’re doing. Which, by and large, is directing product out of state as well,” he said.

During the hearing, Hudak said the agency had developed an internal process for tracking when they’d issued a license to a suspected member of a criminal cartel. However, OCP has declined to turn over any records related to that process in response to multiple Freedom of Access Act (FOAA) requests, claiming that such records do not exist.

But the story gets even stranger when you peel back the financial and real estate records that helped Chen acquire the property in central Maine.

The company that financed the acquisition of the Glenburn home under the name of Phil Chen no longer exists. It’s still owned under the name Phil Chen, and Chen joined his associates — Tristine Thuong, Michael Luong, and Quanhuan Cheng — last year in paying off the sales/use tax liens filed against the property.

However, the company that supplied the capital for the home — Money Tree Capital Markets, LLC — imploded shortly after it was formed amid a legal fight among its funders over unpaid interest on hard money loans extended for properties, including at least a dozen cannabis houses in Maine.

A closer look at the network of properties tied to Money Tree Capital Markets, LLC sheds even more light on the interconnected webs of Flushing, NY-based cannabis operations that proliferated throughout Maine after 2020.

