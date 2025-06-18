China Exploited Mail-In Voting in 2020 Using Fake IDs, FBI Concealed Intel: Kash Patel
FBI Director Kash Patel said Monday that he'd provided evidence to lawmakers of an effort by Chinese state-sponsored actors to meddle in the 2020 presidential election -- as well as an FBI cover-up.
As the eyes of the world focused on the potential outbreak of nuclear war in the Middle East, FBI Director Kash Patel dropped a political bombshell Monday night that raises new questions about election meddling efforts by both foreign actors and federal intelligence agencies.
Director Patel confirmed the story, originally reported by Just the News, that he had handed Congress a declassified intelligence report from President Donald Trump’s first term claiming China produced fake U.S. driver’s licenses to flood the 2020 election with fraudulent mail-in ballots for Joe Biden.
Worse yet, the intelligence report was suppressed in an FBI-orchestrated cover-up operation.
The explosive August 2020 report was pulled from intelligence agencies around the time then-FBI chief Christopher Wray swore to Congress there were no foreign plots to interfere in the election that saw Bide…