Gateway Community Services CEO Abdullahi Ali — a top Maine Democrat insider who has been hailed by liberal newspapers for his work on behalf of “New Mainers” — may be saying goodbye to the state where he built a multimillion-dollar Medicaid agency.

On Monday, Ali’s primary residence at 58 Hardy Road in Falmouth hit the market for a cool $1 million, suggesting the Somali-American refugee would prefer to have some liquid cash rather than an asset that could — hypothetically — be easy to seize for the U.S. Justice Department.

The real estate listing hit Zillow and Redfin less than a week after Maine Wire reporters watched more than a dozen Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents descend upon the Canal St. offices of Gateway Community Services in Lewiston.

Federal agents attempt to serve papers at Gateway’s 124 Canal St. office, which also houses several other Medicaid agencies, migrant NGOs, and Democratic political organizations.

According to his public social media posts, Ali has been spending most of his time since he lost the 2024 election for the Jubbaland presidency in Kenya and Dubai.

Before returning to Somalia with towering political ambitions, Ali built a Medicaid agency that billed roughly $5 million per year — an agency with strong political connections to the administration of Gov. Janet Mills that allowed it to garner another million dollars in taxpayer-funded no-bid contracts and grant awards.

Most recently, Attorney General Aaron Frey (D) handed Gateway a $400,000 grant from opioid settlement funds via the company’s 501(c)(3) bank account.

Although Ali may have said goodbye to the Pine Tree State, Gateway alumni still populate top elected offices and political organizations.

Former Gateway Community Services employees include Rep. Deqa Dhalac (D–South Portland), Rep. Yusuf Yusuf (D–Portland), Office of New Americans policy analyst Ekhlas Ahmed, and Community Organizing Alliance (COA) Director Safiya Khalid.

Nathan Davis, the son of Sen. Jill Duson (D–Cumberland), will replace Ali as the leader of the embattled migrant agencies, according to social media posts from the organization.

Under Ali’s leadership, Gateway has struggled to comply with MaineCare rules, resulting in two audit findings that the company overbilled the welfare program and one ongoing audit the company is fighting.

Former employees, including billing specialist Christopher Bernardini, have alleged systematic fraud at Gateway dating back at least seven years.

Bernardini’s allegations — first reported exclusively by The Robinson Report back in May 2025 — included the claim that supervisors artificially inflated Medicaid claims by fabricating service hours in the Electronic Visit Verification system. Bernardini said explicitly that this alleged fraud occurred at the direction of Ali.

Bernardini reported his allegations to Maine’s Office of the State Auditor one year before going public in the media, but his complaint went unheard.

The Attorney General’s Office has declined to investigate.

The facts and allegations surrounding Gateway Community Services echo details emerging from the epidemic of Medicaid fraud among Somali-run providers in Minnesota.

Indeed, the two scandals may, in fact, be one.

In a letter to the U.S. Treasury Department, House Oversight Chairman Rep. Jim Comer (R–Ky.) requested banking records on dozens of individuals and entities accused of defrauding taxpayer-funded programs in Minnesota. Also included among those individuals were Ali, Rep. Dhalac, and several other individuals with ties to Gateway Community Services.

Internationally, Ali ran unsuccessfully for president of Somalia’s Jubaland region in 2024, boasting in Somali-language interviews about financing paramilitary militias with troops and munitions to challenge the incumbent. He made frequent trips to East Africa and secured a nearly $700,000 PPP loan amid these activities.

Ali’s relatives, including his son and a cousin, haven’t taken news reports about Gateway very well.

When national media picked up on The Robinson Report’s coverage, members of Ali’s clan posted Somali-language threats on Facebook against journalists sharing translated versions of the reports, including doxxing and apparent murder bounties offering “50 shillings” per participant to kill a reporter.

Ali has not responded to inquiries but has publicly labeled critics, including this reporter, as racist.

There’s an open house scheduled for his 3,312-square-foot abode in tony Falmouth this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.