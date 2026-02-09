U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $70,737 in unreported currency from the captain of a Chinese-flagged cargo vessel after a routine boarding in the Port of Baltimore, CBP said in a press release.

CBP said officers noticed before boarding that the ship’s master had previously filed a Financial Crimes Enforcement Network Form 105 listing $34,480 during an earlier port call in Searsport, Maine.

Form 105 is a U.S. Treasury Department report used to disclose cross-border transportation of currency or monetary instruments. Ship captains are required to disclose when they are carrying bulk cash.

CBP said officers learned the vessel’s agent provided the master an additional $40,000 while the ship was in Maine. CBP said the master did not report that additional cash during the Baltimore inspection and did not amend the earlier FinCEN 105 to reflect the higher total.

Officers returned to the vessel for a more extensive examination, CBP said, and found $70,737 in the purser’s safe. CBP said officers seized the cash and released the vessel to continue its trip.

“It is rare to see a commercial ship captain deliberately violate our nation’s laws,” Matthew Suarez, acting director of CBP’s Baltimore Field Office, said in the release.

Suarez also tied the incident to broader national-security concerns, saying CBP expects such conduct from an “adversarial nation” and will keep a close eye on merchant vessels that are both flagged and operated by adversarial countries, according to the release.

CBP said the captain — identified only as the master of the M/V Sheng Ning Hai, a bulk freighter — failed to declare any currency during an inspection after the vessel arrived in Baltimore.

The ship is owned by COSCO Shipping Lines and is flagged in China, CBP said, adding that its parent company is China’s state-owned COSCO Shipping.

Publicly available information shows the Sheng Ning Hai is currently in the Caribbean Sea en route to Mombasa, Kenya.

The origin of the $40,000 the captain of the Chinese state-owned vessel acquired in Maine is unknown…