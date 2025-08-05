Capitol Police Chief Matthew Clancy, 62, of Sidney tastes the Hallowell sidewalk after assaulting a local police officer outside the Quarry Tap Room

The chief of Maine’s Capitol Police was arrested Friday after allegedly assaulting a local police officer outside a Hallowell bar, records reviewed by The Robinson Report show. It was not the first time the former Massachusetts police officer has had an encounter with Maine law enforcement.

Matthew Clancy, 62, of Sidney, was charged with misdemeanor counts of assault, disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest following a late-night disturbance Friday in downtown Hallowell, according to police records.

But on July 8, 2023, Clancy avoided a charge of operating under the influence after an interaction with a Waterville police officer.

According to a report reviewed by The Robinson Report, the officer “saw a male who appeared to be intoxicated walking toward a pickup. The male appeared unsteady on his feet while walking toward his truck and then sat in the driver’s seat as I was driving toward him. I parked my vehicle behind his truck.”

The report continues:

“I approached the driver, and I saw the vehicle was still in park. I knocked on the window and the driver rolled down the window. I later identified the driver as Matthew Clancy, DOB [REDACTED]. As I spoke with Matthew, I saw that his eyes were glassy and bloodshot, and I could smell the odor of intoxicating beverages coming from his face. Matthew was slurring his speech while he talked. When Matthew stepped out of the truck, he almost fell over while leaning against a nearby vehicle. Matthew stated that he could call someone to pick him up, and stated that he was with Capitol Police. Matthew called his dispatch center, and about 15 minutes later, a Capitol Police officer arrived on scene. I advised Matthew to shut off his truck and lock it up so he could ride with the Capitol Police officer. Matthew said that he would comply, and I cleared as the other officer was with Matthew. Nothing further.”

Unlike the altercation outside the Quarry Tap Room on Water Street in Hallowell—a popular venue among Augusta-area politicians and politicos—the Capitol Police chief’s encounter at the Waterville Walmart resulted in no charges.

Under Maine law (Title 29-A, §2411), operating under the influence includes the attempt to operate a motor vehicle. In this case, the truck Clancy was found in had the keys in the ignition and was running, which could be construed as an attempt to operate the vehicle.

Although Clancy’s blood alcohol content at the time is unknown—he was not subjected to a sobriety test, breathalyzer or blood draw—he could have been charged with OUI if his BAC exceeded 0.08 percent.

It’s not clear from the records why Clancy was not subjected to a sobriety test.

Hallowell Police Chief Christopher Giles said officers responded around midnight to reports of an intoxicated individual causing a disturbance on Water Street. When an officer attempted to intervene, Clancy allegedly became combative and assaulted the officer.

Records reviewed by The Robinson Report indicate Clancy poked a uniformed officer in the forehead after being asked to leave the premises.

The officer subdued Clancy, escorted him to the sidewalk and took him into custody without serious injury to either party.

Clancy, who identified himself as the Capitol Police chief during the incident, posted $500 bail and was released early Saturday morning. He has since been placed on administrative leave pending an internal review, according to a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Clancy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Appointed Capitol Police chief in 2021, Clancy is a 39-year veteran of law enforcement, including 20 years in leadership roles in Massachusetts. He holds a degree from the FBI National Academy and emphasized accountability and transparency when he assumed the Maine post.

Clancy took over after Democratic legislative leaders ousted his predecessor, a 15-year veteran of the position, for politically incorrect Facebook posts.

According to state payroll records, Clancy received compensation totaling $134,744.29 in 2024, which compensation would come in addition to any pension payments he was receiving from his law enforcement career in Massachusetts.