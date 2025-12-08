Cannabis Corruption & Maine Politics w/ Rep. David Boyer [PODCAST]

Rep. David Boyer (R-ME) represents Maine House District 87 (Mechanic Falls and part of Poland), and he’s currently the campaign manager for Republican gubernatorial candidate David Jones. A business owner with an antique furniture dealership, Boyer led Maine’s 2016 marijuana legalization campaign for the Marijuana Policy Project, managed Eric Brakey’s 2018 U.S. Senate campaign, and directed the Defense of Liberty PAC. As a ranking GOP member of the Veterans & Legal Affairs Committee at the State House, Boyer has spearheaded a Government Oversight Committee complaint targeting alleged corruption and mismanagement at the Office of Cannabis Policy (OCP).

