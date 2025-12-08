The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Cannabis Corruption & Maine Politics w/ Rep. David Boyer [PODCAST]

Republican Rep. David Boyer explains the controversial Government Oversight Committee inquiry into the regulatory body tasked with oversight of Maine's growing cannabis industry.
Dec 08, 2025

Rep. David Boyer (R-ME) represents Maine House District 87 (Mechanic Falls and part of Poland), and he’s currently the campaign manager for Republican gubernatorial candidate David Jones. A business owner with an antique furniture dealership, Boyer led Maine’s 2016 marijuana legalization campaign for the Marijuana Policy Project, managed Eric Brakey’s 2018 U.S. Senate campaign, and directed the Defense of Liberty PAC. As a ranking GOP member of the Veterans & Legal Affairs Committee at the State House, Boyer has spearheaded a Government Oversight Committee complaint targeting alleged corruption and mismanagement at the Office of Cannabis Policy (OCP).

Get the Robinson Report delivered to your inbox…

Have an idea for a guest? Send us an email: matt@themainewire.com

Share The Robinson Report

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Maine Wire · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture