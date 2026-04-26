WASHINGTON - What began as a high-profile evening of politics, media, and tradition abruptly turned into chaos Saturday night when gunfire erupted during the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton.

According to multiple eyewitness accounts, loud bangs rang out shortly after the event got underway, sending attendees scrambling for cover beneath tables as confusion rippled through the packed ballroom.

According to texts from an attendee sent The Maine Wire, the Secret Service rushed the entire Cabinet out.

“Secret Service rushed the stage and agents with long guns came out,” an eyewitness noted in texts provided to The Maine Wire.

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other senior officials were quickly evacuated by the U.S. Secret Service as agents moved to secure the scene.

Guests described a sudden shift from a formal dinner atmosphere to one of fear and urgency. Some initially mistook the sounds for dropped equipment or s…