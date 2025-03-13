Multiple properties throughout northern Maine suspected of being part of the network of illegal Chinese marijuana growing operations were raided Friday morning by multiple Maine law enforcement agencies, including the Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Somerset County Sheriff’s Offices.

The Maine Wire has learned of police responses at suspected blackmarket marijuana sites in Corinna, Sangerville, Mercer, and Guilford.

A massive police response occurred Friday morning at 9 St. Albans Road in Corinna. We can also confirm that raids occurred in Guilford on Route 15 (Water Street), at 8 Manhanock Pond Rd in Sangerville, and at 204 Rome Road in Mercer.