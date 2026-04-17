As gubernatorial candidate Bobby Charles campaigns in Lewiston, he pointed to drug crime, unreported gun violence, and economic decline as signs of a city in urgent need of change. He argued that stronger leadership and law enforcement strategies could reverse the trend and restore public confidence.
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Bobby Charles Points to Crime and Policy Gaps After Lewiston Lockdown - MWTV
From data centers to drug crime, competing visions for Maine’s future collide in Lewiston.
Apr 17, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
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