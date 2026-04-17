The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Bobby Charles Points to Crime and Policy Gaps After Lewiston Lockdown - MWTV

From data centers to drug crime, competing visions for Maine’s future collide in Lewiston.
Apr 17, 2026

As gubernatorial candidate Bobby Charles campaigns in Lewiston, he pointed to drug crime, unreported gun violence, and economic decline as signs of a city in urgent need of change. He argued that stronger leadership and law enforcement strategies could reverse the trend and restore public confidence.

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