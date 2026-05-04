Republican Robert “Bobby” Charles holds a nearly 40-point lead over his closest competitors in Maine’s June 9th GOP gubernatorial primary, according to a Charles’ campaign internal strategy memo prepared by McLaughlin & Associates and provided to The Robinson Report.

“Bobby Charles holds a commanding 36-point lead on the first-choice ballot over his nearest competitor in the Maine Republican primary election for Governor,” wrote John McLaughlin and Brian Larkin in the strategy memo appended to the survey of 300 likely GOP primary voters.

[Request your June 9th primary absentee ballot form here…]

“Additionally, Charles maintains a 35-point lead on the combined rank-choice ballot. With just 5 weeks to go, Bobby Charles is the clear frontrunner poised to win the primary and take on the corrupt Augusta Democrats in November,” the pollsters said.

McLaughlin & Associates is a well-known DC-area polling firm with a long list of Republican clients, including the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and the Republican Governors Association.

The poll carries a margin of error of +/- 5.7 percent and was conducted using a combination of live telephone calls and “self-administered text messages.”

We’ll cover the results live on Maine Wire TV today. Find us on Facebook, X.com, YouTube, and right here on Substack.

But only Subscribers can read the full polling memo and my analysis now…

Also: Strange rumors are circulating around the Graham Platner U.S. Senate campaign in the wake of Gov. Janet Mills’ not-unexpected departure from the race. First, Platner skipped the cameras on what could have been his day to claim victory and consolidate Democrat support. Maine Wire TV viewers watched as Platner raced into the Maine People’s Alliance office in Lewiston and then slinked out a backdoor to escape waiting news crews. Then the ex-soldier cancelled all of his debate appearances — easy earned media opportunities against a remaining candidate with little chance of garnering more than 10 percent of the primary vote.

But here’s the skinny: National reporters from big-name outlets like the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal are calling around the state (and around Washington, D.C.) asking questions that point toward a devastating new scandal in the OysterMan Chronicles — a scandal that might finally prove to be the breaking point with the single, college-educated white women who make up the most important captured voting block for the Maine Democratic Party. Three separate sources have confirmed to the Maine Wire that these national reporters are circling in on a story that would make U.S. Bernie Sanders’ 1970s rape fantasy fan-fiction look quaint.

But enough about OysterMan… Here’s an exclusive look at the McLaughlin & Associates survey commissioned by the Charles campaign — just for Robinson Report subscribers…