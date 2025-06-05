President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, once allies, clashed publicly Thursday in a bitter dispute over the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” a sweeping Republican legislative package central to Trump’s second-term agenda.

The escalating war of words, fueled by social media broadsides, threatens to derail the bill, fracture Republican unity, and unsettle financial markets. The social media spat, which played out on Musk's X.com and Trump's Truth Social, marks the first public sign of acrimony between the two MAGA billionaires since Trump secured victory in November.

Musk had previously backed Trump's presidential campaign with his America PAC and subsequently joined the administration to run the Department of Governmental Efficiency (DOGE). However, Musk appears to have become disillusioned with the Trump White House over the president's apparent willingness to play politic…