The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Ben Midgley Makes His Case as Maine Republicans Look for a CEO Governor - MWTV

Midgley ties Maine’s crime, welfare and education problems to failed leadership in Augusta.
May 27, 2026

After new polling showed Ben Midgley in third place in the Republican governor’s race, he pointed to straw poll wins, Ann LePage’s endorsement and ranked-choice voting as signs his campaign has room to grow. The discussion quickly turned to Shenna Bellows, the girls sports referendum, voter suppression claims and whether a Republican governor could reverse Maine’s direction on Title IX.

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