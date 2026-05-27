Ben Midgley Makes His Case as Maine Republicans Look for a CEO Governor - MWTV

After new polling showed Ben Midgley in third place in the Republican governor’s race, he pointed to straw poll wins, Ann LePage’s endorsement and ranked-choice voting as signs his campaign has room to grow. The discussion quickly turned to Shenna Bellows, the girls sports referendum, voter suppression claims and whether a Republican governor could reverse Maine’s direction on Title IX.
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