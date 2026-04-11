Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows (D) has once again put her thumb on the scale in a blatant attempt to rig the results of a democratic election.

On April 7, Bellows released draft wording for the citizen initiative commonly known as the “Maine Girl Dads” referendum — a measure that, if enacted, would protect sex-based rights in public school athletics and sex-specific private spaces, like bathrooms.

In practice, the initiative would overturn the Mills Administration’s current policy, which forces female athletes to compete against male athletes who say they are girls.

The initiative would also prohibit the current policy of forcing young women to share locker rooms and private spaces with peers who have penises.



The initiative, formally titled “An Act to Designate School Sports Participation & Facilities by Sex,” cleared the signature threshold after organizers gathered enough valid petitions to send it to the November 2026 ballot.

The draft question Bellows released reads: “Do you want to change civil rights and education laws to require public schools to restrict access to bathrooms and sports based on the gender on the child’s original birth certificate and allow students to sue the schools?”

The Protect Girls Sports in Maine Ballot Question Committee fired back Thursday, issuing a formal statement arguing that Bellows’ proposed language is flawed.

First, the group notes that their proposed act does not “change civil rights” laws. In fact, the petition documents printed and distributed by Bellows’ own office explicitly stated that the initiative “does not constitute unlawful discrimination under the Maine Human Rights Act” and that the MHRA “may not be construed to conflict with the provisions of the initiated bill.” Bellows’ question flips that on its head, framing the measure as a civil rights rollback — language that doesn’t appear anywhere in the actual legislation.

Second, the draft question mentions only “bathrooms,” when the act covers all private spaces — including locker rooms and showers. That omission isn’t incidental. The breadth of the private facilities designation is central to what proponents say the legislation is designed to protect.

Third — and this is perhaps the most glaring departure — Bellows’ question uses the word “gender,” a term that does not appear anywhere in the proposed act. The legislation defines and relies on the word “sex,” which it defines in accordance with biological status. Sex and gender are legally and scientifically distinct terms. Substituting one for the other is not a stylistic choice. It changes the meaning of the question.

Fourth, the question’s description of civil enforcement — “allow students to sue the schools” — strips the statutory language of the specific standard that triggers a cause of action. The proposed act allows civil recourse for a student who “is deprived of an athletic opportunity or suffers direct injury because of a violation.” That’s a meaningfully higher bar than the characterization Bellows chose.

Principal Officer Leyland Streiff, the Brunswick father whose petition drive sparked the initiative, was measured but direct in his response. “We urge their reconsideration of the drafted question, to ensure it stays faithful to the proposed legislation, and even to the wonderful title assigned by the Secretary of State herself,” Streiff said.

His own suggested language — “Do you want to change public school policies to designate private facilities (bathrooms, locker rooms, showers) and competitive sports participation by Sex (male, female, co-ed) as recorded on the person’s original birth certificate?” — tracks the actual bill far more faithfully than what Bellows produced.

Democratic lawmakers scheduled a surprise hearing on April 14 (next Tuesday) for LD 2239, the bill that accompanies that ballot referendum. You can check out their Facebook page for more information on how to testify at the hearing.

This Isn’t the First Time for Bellows…

Maine voters and initiative organizers have seen this movie before.

Last year, the group behind the voter ID citizen initiative — which gathered over 170,000 signatures, more than twice the required threshold — filed a lawsuit in Cumberland County Superior Court alleging that Bellows’ final question “misrepresents” the proposal and “buries its core intent behind a string of technical and inflammatory clauses.”

That lawsuit alleged that the wording “fails to meet the constitutional and statutory standards of clarity, accuracy, and impartiality” and mischaracterized the initiative’s provisions to suggest it targeted elderly voters and people with disabilities. The legal challenge also argued that Bellows used “vague and confusing” language and “legal jargon” that didn’t appear in the original proposal — and that the question was the longest ballot question in Maine history, more than 30 percent longer than past initiatives.

Organizers also pointed to Bellows’ prior public statements describing voter ID as rooted in “white supremacy” and constituting “voter suppression,” arguing those remarks reflected an “entrenched bias that compromised her ability to act fairly.”

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court ultimately declined to intervene, holding that “merely demonstrating that the question creates a misleading impression” was not enough to strike the wording, deferring to the Secretary’s broad discretion.

In other words: the bar for judicial intervention is high, Bellows knows it, and she’s abusing the power of the office for her own political gain.

Polling in Maine and nationally has shown that forcing high school girls to play sports against male athletes and share private spaces with male athletes is broadly unpopular.

Only a small fringe of left-wing voters actually believe that young men with sexual or gender dysphoria, or who simple claim to be girls, should be allowed in female sports or female-only facilities.

Yet, given Bellows current campaign in the Democratic gubernatorial primary, it’s precisely this fringe and ideologically extreme section of the electorate that’s determining how the Secretary of State’s office is handling a process — a process that used to be non-controversial under Bellows’ predecessors.

What Happens Next

Bellows’ office announced that public comments on the draft question will be accepted through 5 p.m. on May 7, 2026, with the final wording due by May 28.

Mainers who want to weigh in can submit comments online, by email at PublicComment.SOS@Maine.gov with the subject line “Public Comment – Referendum Question,” or by mail to the Secretary of State, 148 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333-0148.

Meanwhile, the Maine Constitution is unambiguous on what this process is supposed to look like. The question must be written in a “clear, concise and direct manner that describes the subject matter of the people’s veto or direct initiative as simply as is possible.”

What Bellows released this week is not that. And Mainers have every right to say so.

The public comment period runs through May 7. Submit comments at maine.gov or email PublicComment.SOS@Maine.gov.