Exactly one week before Mainers will vote on whether to adopt Voter ID and other election integrity measures via Question One, a Bangor television station claims it has found an anonymous UPS employee who purports to be responsible for Maine’s worst breach of election security in more than three decades.

The Bangor-area television company, WABI, reported Tuesday that an anonymous employee at UPS’s Brewer sorting facility claims to have made an “honest mistake” that resulted in 250 Maine absentee ballots moving from a box labeled “STATE OF MAINE BALLOTS” in bright red tape to a box labeled as a traditional Amazon Prime package.

As previously reported by The Robinson Report, a woman in Newburgh was surprised to open her expected Amazon shipment and find five bundles of Maine absentee ballots, which she promptly delivered to her local election officials.

Since that time, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows has been unable to offer any explanation as to how the ballot security breach could have happened, but she has pointed the finger at unnamed “bad actors” whom she believes are conspiring against her and her progressive policies.

The Robinson Report has not been able to independently verify WABI’s report, and WABI did not explain what steps it took to corroborate the story shared by the anonymous employee.

By way of explanation, the TV station reported that the anonymous individual said there is a “high volume” of packages moving through the facility and sometimes “the contents of some boxes can be exposed, and the contents can also get put into the wrong boxes by mistake.”

For the anonymous alleged UPS employee’s story to be true, both the Amazon package and an absentee ballots package would have had to break at the same time right in front of the same employee and then been repackaged without the oversight or sign-off of a supervisor.

WABI did not address the unlikely nature of this occurrence in their initial report Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to the simultaneous breaking of the two packages, the hypothetical double box breaking would also have to occur in front of an employee who couldn’t tell the different between the bright red labeling on the ballot parcels and the unmistakable logos of an Amazon Prime package.

Here’s an example of how the absentee ballots would have arrived at the UPS sorting facility:

Here’s the Amazon package in which the 250 absentee ballots were discovered:

The Bangor TV station did not explain why the individual who claimed responsibility for the ballot mix-up waited four weeks before coming forward or whether the individual had been interviewed by the Secretary of State’s office or the FBI.

Amazon has previously denied any role on their part or the part of their partners, including UPS, in the ballot mix-up. However, the company did not say publicly whether it had reviewed internal CCTV footage to reach that conclusion.

Here’s what WABI reported:

A UPS warehouse employee said an “honest mistake” led to 250 ballots for the November 4th election being delivered to a home in Newburgh instead of their intended destination. The anonymous employee told WABI that at any given time of day in the facility, there is a high volume of packages arriving from other warehouses, that the contents of some boxes can be exposed, and the contents can also get put into the wrong boxes by mistake. They claim that’s what happened with the ballots that wound up in Newburgh.

The Maine Wire reported exclusively last week that neither the Secretary of State’s office nor the FBI had interviewed any Newburgh town officials, and the woman who received the ballots said she had not talked with any federal investigators.

Despite the lack of any public investigative finding, Bellows ordered a last minute switch away from UPS as the courier for Election Day ballots municipalities will use on Nov. 4.

Instead of UPS, the state used Vital Delivery. Bellows has refused to provide a copy of the contract for services she negotiated with Vital Delivery. No copy of the contract is available via the state archive sites where contracts for goods and services are typically made public.

