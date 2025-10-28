The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DamDoc's avatar
DamDoc
18hEdited

Huh... either a paid off stanch democrat UPS employee (names please!) or a color blind illegal alien who claims to not speaka da linguish.... this defuses NOTHING.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Loretta's avatar
Loretta
17h

Come forward and testify under oath!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Maine Wire
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture