The ballot question on girls’ sports becomes a focal point, with criticism aimed at how the language emphasizes restrictions and legal consequences rather than the policy’s stated intent. The wording is presented as an example of how phrasing choices can influence voter interpretation before they even reach the ballot.
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Ballot Language Fight Puts Shenna Bellows at the Center of a Growing Dispute - MWTV
Ballot wording on girls’ sports draws criticism for complexity and voter registration at naturalization ceremonies raises questions.
Apr 07, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
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