TPUSA’s Riley Gaines will be in Maine on Saturday for an event hosted by Maine Girl Dads, the group behind the ballot initiative effort to protect sex-based rights in public education.

Mainers will likely have the opportunity to vote on whether the state should adopt unambiguous protections for sex-based rights if a new ballot initiative measure gathers enough petition signatures.

Currently, the interpretation of Maine law favored by the Mills Administration, Attorney General Aaron Frey, and the Maine Principals’ Association has resulted in some school’s forcing female athletes to compete against males who claim to be female.

But first, Maine Girl Dads will need to collect a sufficient number of signatures to qualify for the 2026 ballot. Each year, the requisite number of signatures is equal to ten percent of the total turnout in the most recent gubernatorial election.

To qualify for the 2026 ballot, that means the Girl Dads will need to accumulate roughly 70,000 signatures prior to the February 2, 2026 deadline for turning in signatures.

The group behind the effort, Maine Girl Dads, held a rally earlier this year with star detransitioner Chloe Cole.

Cole has become a leading voice for young people who were subjected to transgender medical treatments only to later realize that they did not want to change their physical sex-based characteristics with drugs and surgeries.

On Saturday, the group will host Riley Gaines, the host of Outkick’s Gaines for Girls podcast and a Turning Point USA contributor.

Gaines is a former University of Kentucky swimmer and conservative activist who is known for advocating for women’s rights in sports. A 12-time NCAA All-American and five-time SEC champion, she gained prominence in March 2022 after tying for fifth in the 200-yard freestyle at the NCAA Championships with a male swimmer who identified as a woman and was allowed to compete against women. This experience propelled Gaines to campaign in favor of sex-based rights in interscholastic athletics.

With both Chloe Cole and Gaines coming to Maine for events this year, the activists behind the ballot initiative appear to have both the financial resources and high-profile connections to wage an effective publicity campaign throughout 2026.

Protect Girls’ Sports in Maine, the ballot question committee leading the effort, is headed up by Leyland Streiff, a father from the midcoast area who doesn’t have a track record of political activism in the state.

“Having Riley here proves the whole country is watching us and they’re in our corner. Maine will become a shining example for other states to follow suit, enact Federal Title IX, and protect our girls against sex-based discrimination,” Streiff told The Robinson Report in a statement.

Streiff said the group has already accumulated 62,000 signatures. (Readers can learn more about the campaign by visiting MaineGirlDads.com.)

Polling of American adults, including some Maine-specific polling, has consistently shown that a large, bipartisan majority favors the protection of sex-based rights in high school sports, i.e. blocking males who identify as females from competing in girls sports.

A May 2025 Gallup poll found 69 percent of adults, including 47 percent of Democrats, favored such a policy.

The Pew Research Center’s Feb. 2025 poll, with a whopping sample size of more than 5,000 adults, found 66 percent favor restricting sports by biological sex, including 42 percent of Democrats.

A New York Times / Ipsos poll of more than 2,000 adults found that 79 percent of adults said males who identify as female “should not” be allowed to compete in women’s sports, including 64 percent of Democrats.

What Happens Next?

If Maine Girl Dads secures enough valid signatures — and the Secretary of State certifies them — several procedural paths could shape how it reaches voters. By far the most likely path is that the question ends up on the ballot, albeit phrased along the lines of “do you favor a new law that would restrict the rights of trans children?”

However, there are some other avenues the legislature could take depending on whether Democratic lawmakers believe that the ballot initiative will help or harm the Democrats’ prospects in the 2026 election. Democrats control the House of Representatives, the Senate, and the governor’s office, so they’re in the driver’s seat. If they embrace the ballot initiative like they’ve embraced recent partisan budgets, they can get creative with parliamentary procedure.

Legislative Preemption

One option is for lawmakers to simply enact the measure before it reaches the ballot, avoiding a polarizing fight in the 2026 general election. While Democratic leaders have publicly defended policies allowing biological males to compete in girls’ sports, they may recognize the strategic advantage of neutralizing an issue that could influence down-ballot races.

It’s an unlikely scenario. Since 1980, lawmakers have preempted a referendum only six times. Plus, Democratic leaders, especially House Speaker Ryan Fecteau (D-Biddeford), have proven remarkably committed to putting trans ideology ahead of sex-based rights. This dynamic is unlikely to change as Fecteau eyes a future run for Maine’s more leftist First Congressional District.

A Competing Measure

An even rarer scenario involves lawmakers drafting a competing version of the initiative. If they pass it, the Legislature could call a special election in which voters choose among three options: the citizens’ initiative, the competing proposal, or neither. The Democrat-controlled Legislature would also choose the special election date. Depending on the outcome, leaders could maneuver the final vote on the original initiative to fall on a date other than Election Day 2026. This approach, while unlikely, would allow Democratic lawmakers to avoid an collateral effects on Election Day without acquiescing to the underlying policy change.

Extraordinary Circumstances

A third possibility is for Democratic leaders and the governor to declare “extraordinary circumstances” requiring the ballot initiative to be held at a different time. Such circumstances almost certainly will not exist, but that hasn’t stopped Maine Democrats in the past. Mills and Democratic lawmakers have previously invoked the Constitution’s separate “extraordinary occasions” clause to pass party-line biennial budgets and then reconvene to conduct regular business, including distributing subsidies to political allies and settling culture war scores.

Lawmakers and the governor would be abusing the Maine Constitution, twisting logic, and just making stuff up as they go if the adopted this approach. But we’re talking about a political movement that has fantasized about invoking the “climate crisis” for extraordinary unilateral government actions — and a governor who embraced a conception of executive authority during Covid-19 that was reminiscent of Chinese Communism.

So don’t rule anything out just yet!

