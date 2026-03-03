The upcoming Clash in the Queen City Debate is going to be a pivotal night in the Republican primary, with high expectations for turnout and impact. Meanwhile, Jon Fetherston has an interesting conversation with Representative Deqa Dhalac in an elevator.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
As Portland Greenlights a Police Drone, Debate Fever Builds in Bangor and Deqa Falls Silent in the Elevator - MWTV
The Clash in the Queen City gets the full pregame treatment as Platner tries to pin Iraq on Susan Collins.
Mar 03, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes