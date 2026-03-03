The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

As Portland Greenlights a Police Drone, Debate Fever Builds in Bangor and Deqa Falls Silent in the Elevator - MWTV

The Clash in the Queen City gets the full pregame treatment as Platner tries to pin Iraq on Susan Collins.
Mar 03, 2026

The upcoming Clash in the Queen City Debate is going to be a pivotal night in the Republican primary, with high expectations for turnout and impact. Meanwhile, Jon Fetherston has an interesting conversation with Representative Deqa Dhalac in an elevator.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Maine Wire · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture