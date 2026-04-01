The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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As Medicaid Scrutiny Grows, Maine Public’s Coverage Shifts and Lawmakers Eye New Revenue - MWTV

Maine Public publishes a follow-up that omits key details and attribution, offering a narrower version of earlier reporting on the same provider.
Apr 01, 2026

Coverage of the same story by Maine Public draws notice for its narrower framing and lack of attribution, offering a more limited version of earlier reporting. Additionally, lawmakers in Augusta introduce a proposal to add a 2% surcharge on high-income earners as part of budget negotiations.

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