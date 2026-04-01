Coverage of the same story by Maine Public draws notice for its narrower framing and lack of attribution, offering a more limited version of earlier reporting. Additionally, lawmakers in Augusta introduce a proposal to add a 2% surcharge on high-income earners as part of budget negotiations.
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As Medicaid Scrutiny Grows, Maine Public’s Coverage Shifts and Lawmakers Eye New Revenue - MWTV
Maine Public publishes a follow-up that omits key details and attribution, offering a narrower version of earlier reporting on the same provider.
Apr 01, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
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