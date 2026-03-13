Photos of trash dumped near a Maine stream raise questions about how environmental standards are enforced in rural areas. At the same time, protests in Portland highlighted the contrast between national political activism and local issues affecting the city.
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As Activists Protest Trump, Maine’s Real Crises Keep Growing - MWTV
A northern Maine stream filled with trash sparks outrage while Portland activists wave foreign policy signs above a city struggling with open drug use and public disorder.
Mar 13, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
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