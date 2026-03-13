The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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As Activists Protest Trump, Maine’s Real Crises Keep Growing - MWTV

A northern Maine stream filled with trash sparks outrage while Portland activists wave foreign policy signs above a city struggling with open drug use and public disorder.
Mar 13, 2026

Photos of trash dumped near a Maine stream raise questions about how environmental standards are enforced in rural areas. At the same time, protests in Portland highlighted the contrast between national political activism and local issues affecting the city.

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