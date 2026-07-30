A formerly illicit Chinese cannabis grow was the site of an armed robbery on Wednesday, but the Kennebec Sheriff’s Office is releasing few details on who robbed the pot growers and whether the burglary was related to the Asian Transnational Criminal Organizations that have infested Maine with clandestine cannabis cultivation sites.

A source who asked not to be named identified the property as 211 Bartlett Road in Belgrade, one of at least nine locations in Belgrade that federal or state law enforcement suspects of operating as an illicit marijuana grow.

The last time Chinese organized crime saw a law enforcement action in Belgrade was in January 2024, when two related drug operations on Point Road and Guptill Road were taken down on the same day. Those operations led to the arrest of 66-year-old Lin Min Chan of Florida and 44-year-old Yuequan Chen, as well as the confiscation of 2,300 live marijuana plants. The Guptill Road property was owned by Ying Ci Mei, 50, of Brooklyn, N.Y., while the Point Road property was owned by Siu Yin Huang, 65, of Uncasville, Conn.

Sheriff’s deputies said three men entered a residential building in Belgrade, tied up two individuals, and then stole all the marijuana and an undisclosed amount of money. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the victims while they were being tied up, WGME reported. The Kennebec Sheriff’s Office did not release any information about the couple living at the home at the time of the burglary or the potential suspects.

According to real estate records, tax records, corporate records, and electrical records, the property is controlled by Yiqiang Huang, a Mandarin-speaking cannabis entrepreneur who is well known to regulators at the Office of Cannabis Policy.

Huang purchased the property in Sept. 2023. Like more than 75 other Chinese cannabis growers, he financed the property using a loan from Quontic Bank, a bank in New York that has made a fortune offering special loans to foreign nationals and non-citizens — loans that are de-risked by the taxpayer-funded Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) designation.

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Immediately after closing on the property, Huang installed 400-amp commercial grade electricity — a physical prerequisite for converting a middle-class Maine home into a dingy marijuana dump. The electrical permit record explicitly states that the increased power was for a cannabis cultivation operation.

Huang began cultivating cannabis illegally right away, according to OCP records obtained by The Robinson Report under a Freedom of Access Act request. Only later, in March 2024, did he attempt to apply for a medicinal cannabis registration from the state. But, as part of that process, the state caught Huang running an unlicensed grow, denied his caregiver application, and even said in writing that he'd falsified his paperwork.

Each dot represents a property tied to Chinese cannabis cartels, according to a leaked copy of a Department of Homeland Security memo obtained by The Robinson Report. (Map Source: The Robinson Report)

The state never filed charges against him for falsifying his paperwork.

Instead, eighteen months later, his registration is active — same number, same town — courtesy of OCP Director John Hudak’s belief that even known affiliates of the Chinese mafia have a right to partake in what is quickly become Maine’s number one industry.

[RELATED: Maine Pot Czar Admits State Is Licensing Foreign Criminal Orgs to Grow Cannabis, Says Hands Tied…]

The last time Chinese organized crime saw a law enforcement action in Belgrade was in January 2024, when two related drug operations on Point Road and Guptill Road were taken down on the same day. Those operations led to the arrest of 66-year-old Lin Min Chan of Florida and 44-year-old Yuequan Chen, as well as the confiscation of 2,300 live marijuana plants. The Guptill Road property was owned by Ying Ci Mei, 50, of Brooklyn, N.Y., while the Point Road property was owned by Siu Yin Huang, 65, of Uncasville, Conn.

In the case of the Guptill Road and Point Road grows, the state police knew about the operations and knew for a fact that they were illegal drug sites for several months before troopers finally pulled the plug on the Chinese facilities. According to court records obtained by The Maine Wire, the Maine State Police knew that the Belgrade sites were operating in brazen disregard for Maine’s cannabis laws for nearly six months before they reluctantly executed an enforcement action.

The state police’s bizarre and inexplicable delay in taking action against the two Chinese marijuana sites — both located just ten miles from the Maine State Police headquarters — only underscored how Maine’s top statewide law enforcement body has been AWOL in the effort to combat Chinese organized crime.

[RELATED: Maine Gov. Janet Mills’ Brother Helped Transfer Nine-Acre Black Market Cannabis Grow to Chinese National “Mother” Living in Guangdong Province: Triad Weed…]

Indeed, those two Belgrade raids, which came only after Maine’s Chinese cannabis epidemic began receiving national attention, are two of fewer than five raids that have involved the Maine State Police or the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency. Instead, Maine’s county sheriffs have had to handle almost all of the investigative and enforcement work against the transnational criminal organizations.

[RELATED: Governor Silent as Chinese Cannabis Cartels Swallow Rural Maine — Some With Her Brother’s Help…]

To this day, neither Gov. Janet Mills (D), whose brother has worked as a real estate attorney for illicit Chinese cannabis traffickers, nor her commissioner of the Department of Public Safety, Michael J. Sauschuck, has commented on the scourge of Chinese organized crime that has consumed well more than 270 residential and commercial properties throughout rural Maine.

This isn’t the first time Chinese cannabis goombas have found themselves suddenly deprived of a mysteriously large stash of cash.

In Sept. 2024, The Maine Wire reported on an uncovered spree of stealth burglaries that seemed to be targeting owners of Asian restaurants who just so happened to have tangential connections to other agricultural endeavors.

In those cases, law enforcement suspects other criminal operators are to blame, i.e. triad on triad crime, and no arrests have been made.

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OCP Licenses a Chinese Scofflaw

That OCP told WGME the Bartlett Road location was a licensed cultivation site is all the more mysterious considering how Yiqiang Huang’s second attempt at getting a medicinal marijuana license went down.

[RELATED: Illegal Chinese Neurotoxins Are Coming to Maine’s Blackmarket Cannabis Grows: Maine Threat Brief…]

On May 29, 2024, OCP Field Investigator Matthew Clark was assigned to conduct the pre-license inspection. The denial letter that followed is blunt about what the agency already knew:

“The address of [REDACTED] was previously familiar to OCP and law enforcement, as the suspected site of an illegal/unlicensed cultivation location.”

On May 31, Clark and Field Investigator Christopher Carr drove out. Huang answered the door and talked to them through a crack in it. His identity was confirmed by the Massachusetts driver’s license he handed over.

Then this, from the letter: “It became immediately obvious that Huang did not speak English.”