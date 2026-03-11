LEWISTON - Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents raided a Lewiston behavioral health organization Tuesday morning, signaling the climax of a sprawling federal investigation into a multi-million-dollar Medicaid translator scheme and tax fraud conspiracy.

The target of the raid: Bright Future Healthier You, LLC, located in the heart of Little Mogadishu’s commercial district at 95 Park Street.

Operating under the direction of its president, Abdihamid Hassan, Bright Future has quietly become the largest single biller of Medicaid, known in Maine as MaineCare, for interpreting services in the state. According to state payment data, the organization pulled down a staggering $15.58 million in Medicaid payouts between 2019 and 2024.

Tuesday’s raid comes just six days after Bright Future lost a desperate bid in federal court to have its name scrubbed from a related criminal indictment, and less than a week after a key subcontractor in the scheme formally pled guilty to federal tax fraud.

But the federal takedown of Bright Future is more than just an isolated bust. It lands squarely in the middle of an escalating war between Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’ administration and Washington, D.C., over what federal watchdogs and congressional investigators describe as a “pay first, verify later” culture within Maine’s Medicaid program.

While the Mills administration has spent recent weeks publicly dismissing federal fraud inquiries as “political attacks,” the Department of Justice has been quietly dismantling a $15.5 million criminal enterprise that the state itself caught over-billing almost a decade ago—but allowed to keep the spigot open.

That would make Bright Future the fifth documented instance of the Mills Administration catching improper payments to a Medicaid business and then allowing the business to continue receiving money, sometimes under a new name.

The case was first highlighted by the Bangor newspaper in a January story that claimed the multi-million dollar Somali fraud case was receiving little attention because it was a tax fraud investigation rather than a welfare fraud investigation.

All told, tens of millions of taxpayer dollars have flowed from the Mills Administration to Medicaid agencies or individual Medicaid moguls who’ve already been caught abusing the system.

THE WASH: GHOST CONTRACTORS AND FAKE TAX RETURNS

While the Department of Justice has not yet unsealed charges against Bright Future or Hassan directly, federal court documents obtained by The Maine Wire lay out the exact architecture of the scheme that led federal agents to their doorstep on Tuesday.

The federal indictment details a sophisticated pass-through operation designed to siphon MaineCare funds and evade taxes.

According to prosecutors, Bright Future billed MaineCare for language interpretation services and then funneled the revenue down to two subcontractor LLCs: Reliable Language Resources, run by Rakiya Mohamed of Auburn, and Momo Interpreters, operated by Abdifitah Abdi of Lewiston.

To avoid paying taxes on the massive influx of cash, Mohamed and Abdi fabricated hundreds of thousands of dollars in fake “contract labor” deductions. In 2018 and 2019 alone, Mohamed claimed over $456,000 in fake expenses on her tax returns.

But the subcontractors didn’t just lie on their own taxes. To back up their fake deductions, the conspirators stole or fabricated the identities of at least 10 different individuals. According to court records, Abdi actually filed 10 separate fake tax returns on behalf of these ghost contractors to make it look like they were performing the interpreting work.

When the IRS began auditing the ring in 2021, the conspirators doubled down. Mohamed and her mother, Asmo Dol—who was employed directly by Bright Future and is now deceased—forged dozens of fake 1099-MISC forms to hand to federal agents. When IRS Criminal Investigators interviewed Abdi in 2023, he lied to them, forged W-9s, and attempted to get third parties to sign backdated tax forms to cover their tracks.

A COLLAPSING NETWORK

The federal government is currently prosecuting the ring from the bottom up, bringing charges against the subcontractors to build the case against the top of the network.

Asmo Dol was originally indicted as a co-conspirator, but the charges against her were formally dropped in July 2025 after she passed away. No obituaries, police reports, or other sources detail a specific cause of death.

Public records show her Auburn residence is now the registered address for a holding company, Numan Property, LLC, raising questions about where the illicit funds were ultimately parked. According to Maine corporate records, Numan Property was created in Nov. 2016 by Abdihamid Hassan and terminated in 2017.

Abdifitah Abdi has refused a plea deal. He has pled not guilty to conspiracy to defraud the government and interfering with internal revenue laws, and is scheduled to face a federal jury trial in April.

The domino that triggered Tuesday’s raid appears to be Rakiya Mohamed. On March 4, she formally pled guilty to filing false federal income tax returns and interfering with federal tax laws.

That same day, U.S. District Court Judge John A. Woodcock Jr. denied a motion filed by Bright Future’s lawyers, who begged the court to strike the company’s name from the indictment because the association was destroying their business. Judge Woodcock ruled that naming Bright Future was necessary to explain the conspiracy.

Six days later, HSI agents walked through their front door.

THE STATE OVERSIGHT FAILURE: $200K TO $15.5M

The federal raid raises serious questions about the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and its catastrophic failure to police MaineCare funds.

Bright Future Healthier You was not a new blip on the state’s radar. In 2017, Maine DHHS cited the organization for improper billing and instructed them to repay over $200,000.

Despite catching the organization overbilling the state, DHHS allowed Bright Future to keep its MaineCare billing privileges active. In the six years following that citation, DHHS paid the organization another $15,584,373.82.

That timeframe coincided roughly with the end of Republican Gov. Paul LePage's tenure in office and the beginning of the administration of Gov. Mills, who is now a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate.

It ultimately took the IRS and Homeland Security Investigations — and a new president — to dismantle the network.

And Bright Future is not the first interpreter fraud ring to exploit the state’s lax oversight.

In 2018, Abdirashid Ahmed and Garat Osman, two Lewiston men who came to the city as Somali refugees, were indicted in federal court for a nearly identical scheme that defrauded MaineCare of over $1.8 million. They solicited kickbacks from a provider, Facing Change, in exchange for referring beneficiaries, and then submitted fraudulent bills for overstated interpreting services.

Despite the federal convictions of Ahmed, Osman, and Facing Change owner Nancy Ludwig, the state’s vulnerabilities remained wide open for Bright Future to exploit to the tune of $15.5 million.

MILLS VS. WASHINGTON

The HSI raid in Lewiston arrives at the exact moment Mills is engaged in a bitter standoff with the federal government over Medicaid fraud.

In recent weeks, the Mills administration has faced intense scrutiny from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the U.S. House Oversight Committee, and the Trump administration regarding MaineCare’s integrity.

A recent federal Office of Inspector General (OIG) audit identified $45.6 million in improper fee-for-service Medicaid payments related to autism services, noting errors—including billing without proof of services—in every single sampled case.

Mills has fiercely defended her administration’s oversight of MaineCare.

In a political video released through the governor’s office, Mills chided CMS Administrator Dr. Oz as a “TV Doctor” and characterized federal inquiries as a “political attack.” She predicted that the Trump administration may withhold state Medicaid funding, which is lawful in cases of improperly paid claims. When the Mills administration requested a delay to provide records, CMS flatly denied the request, citing the urgency of protecting taxpayer dollars.

Simultaneously, the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, led by Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.), has launched a probe into Maine’s Medicaid spending. The Committee has specifically requested Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) concerning Gateway Community Services, a Portland-based nonprofit led by a Somali American that is currently embroiled in allegations of MaineCare fraud. Whistleblowers allege the organization engaged in highly suspicious interpreting billing practices while collecting $28.8 million from MaineCare between 2019 and 2024.

Maine Republicans have blasted the Mills administration, alleging a systemic culture within DHHS. As early as May of 2025, Republican State Sen. Matt Harrington, the assistant minority leader, called for an investigation into the Gateway Community Services.