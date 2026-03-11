The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John MacDonald's avatar
John MacDonald
2h

These millions are gone and will never be retrieved. We all will be paying for that cost here in Maine very soon. Let's hope the federal government is relentless in stopping any more fraud and receives all the information they are seeking from Maine that is currently being withheld!

Reply
Share
Andy's avatar
Andy
2h

Yes, but what is Mills getting in return for her “mishandling”?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Maine Wire · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture