Amy Sussman is the aunt of Maxx Hathaway, one of the 18 victims killed in the Lewiston mass shooting on October 25, 2023. Maxx Hathaway was fatally shot at Schemengees Bar & Grille, where he had been celebrating receiving his college diploma earlier that day. Amy has spoken publicly about the tragedy, including expressing concerns over the distribution of funds raised for victims and the community through the “Lewiston-Auburn Area Response Fund” managed by the Maine Community Foundation. She questions the allocation of approximately $1.9 million to nonprofits rather than directly to victims’ families and survivors, while noting ongoing needs like counseling and financial support for her family. In this interview, she details her attempts to get answers from the Maine Community Foundation.
Amy Sussman Exposes the Maine Community Foundation's Shady Handling of Lewiston Shooting Donations
How did $1.9 million in Lewiston shooting donations end up with obscure nonprofits with no connection to the survivors, the victims, or their families?
Dec 19, 2025
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
