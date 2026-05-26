The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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JT's avatar
JT
16h

These socialist pretend-democrats are very good at naming the problem. They can name them over and over... billionaires, income inequality, insurance, blah blah. But please tell me where they name one solution. Even ONE. It never comes, just a lot of running their mouths about the very issues that their policies have created. No one is more responsible for wealth inequality than Sanders, the biggest fraud ever elected to the Senate.

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Lisa Elliott's avatar
Lisa Elliott
13h

Tons of complaints but zero solutions outside of increasing government bureaucracy by these ‘intellectuals’ Tragic lack of brain power

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