The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

After the State of the State: Maine Politics After a Rough Night - Maine Wire TV

Electricity becomes the pressure point: high bills, disputed explanations, and the gap between rhetoric and what powers the grid.
Jan 28, 2026

The State of the State address is portrayed as dramatic and evasive, with style and substance both landing badly for many listeners.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Maine Wire · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture