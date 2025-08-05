A pair of African illegal aliens were collared Monday evening on Mount Desert Island despite an attempt to ditch baggies of Oxycodone, as well as counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl, according to records reviewed by The Robinson Report.

Cheikh El Moctor H’Meimed, 25, and Mohamed Eytah, 20, were hit with identical raps in Hancock County after officers from the Bar Harbor Police Department foiled their plans to hide evidence and elude capture.

Both individuals are present in the U.S. illegally and have had Immigration and Customer Enforcement (ICE) detainers lodged against them, meaning they will be administratively removed to their home country of Mauritania, a large nation in western Africa.

The pair had previous criminal records, including violations in Chicago and New York City, according to law enforcement sources.

Monday night, they were caught with more than 200 mgs of prescription opioids as well as knock-off pills that appeared to be Oxycodone but actually contained fentanyl.

The criminal complaints, sworn by Bar Harbor Police Officer Theodore Cake, allege that both men intentionally or knowingly possessed a Schedule W drug containing oxycodone in an amount exceeding 200 milligrams.

They are also accused of refusing to stop on request or signal from a law enforcement officer with the intent to hinder, delay or prevent their arrest or detention.

Eytah listed an address in Collinsville, Illinois.

No address was provided for H’Meimed. H’Meimed’s birth date was also listed as Jan. 1, which is the most common birthday provided by individuals present in the U.S. illegally.

Both men already had Section 212 orders associated with their identities, meaning they’d had a previous encounter with law enforcement and been deemed inadmissible to the United States. It’s unclear why they were allowed to remain in the U.S.

Court records did not immediately indicate whether the men had attorneys or when they would appear in court. If they are processed for administrative removal from the country, then no court date will be scheduled.

The Hancock County Sheriff did not respond to a request for information about the soon-to-be-deported illegal aliens.

Political graffiti in Bar Harbor laments the enforcement of anti-narcotics trafficking laws against illegal alien criminals from Africa.

