Abdi Iftin Speaks Out on Community Pressure, Fraud Allegations, and Maine Political Ties - MWTV

Somali-American Abdi Iftin, who has worked as a translator, a columnist, and within the nonprofit sector, points to a pattern where nonprofit executives act as community power brokers, saying “the nonprofit CEOs also… consider themselves as the leaders of the community,” with financial incentives shaping that influence. He argues that this structure limits accountability and creates pressure against those who question how public funds are used.
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