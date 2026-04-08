Former LePage senior advisor Aaron Chadbourne states Maine’s rainy day fund is becoming a central issue, warning that using it for ongoing priorities could set a dangerous precedent with long-term fiscal consequences.
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Aaron Chadbourne Joins as Lawmakers Advance a Billion-Dollar Budget and New Taxes - MWTV
The supplemental budget packages major policy changes into a must-pass bill with limited debate.
Apr 08, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
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