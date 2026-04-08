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The Robinson Report

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Aaron Chadbourne Joins as Lawmakers Advance a Billion-Dollar Budget and New Taxes - MWTV

The supplemental budget packages major policy changes into a must-pass bill with limited debate.
Apr 08, 2026

Former LePage senior advisor Aaron Chadbourne states Maine’s rainy day fund is becoming a central issue, warning that using it for ongoing priorities could set a dangerous precedent with long-term fiscal consequences.

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