ICYMI - The Maine Wire team has started a daily one-hour political talkshow, Maine Wire TV, available live on our Facebook page and X. Follow us on Facebook or X to catch the show live, or you can catch it after the fact here on the Robinson Report or on our Youtube channel.

Subscribe on Youtube

You can also check out my recent interview on Steve Bannon’s War Room here .

A Speech to Forget

GITMO. That’s the only rightful place for whoever wrote Gov. Janet Mills’ final State of the State address. No trial. We’ve seen enough. GITMO for life. That tortured roadkill of mashed metaphors was a repugnant crime against the English language. I still can’t figure out whether the people of Maine are the mountains, or the mountains are our backbone, or we’re together climbing mountains. It’s mystifying.

I suppose her goal was to grab a few clips to use for her beleaguered and reluctant U.S. Senate campaign, and I guess perhaps she’s done that. But she didn’t do herself any favors shooting down those rumors that she likes to indulge in the occasional performance-enhancing drug. The manic ups and downs, the breakneck turns from feigned human emotion to performative outrage, the constant nose wipes and obvious cottonmouth — it all created a bizarre spectacle. The speech sounded less like a political platform and more like something a Mount Katahdin hiking trail would have burbled if a Wabanaki medicine woman enchanted it to life.

The backbone of America is “out there” in a crowd of people gathered at Mars Hill in 1976. But the Wabanaki people (who hate Janet, by the way) know that our backbone “is the mountains.” But later she tells us that it is the part-time citizen lawmakers, half of whom she’s ignored for seven years and would later deride in the same speech, who are “the very backbone of our state.” But later we learn more about our vertebrae. It’s not that crowd in Mars Hill, Maine’s hills, or state legislators, but instead she declares that the Maine people are “the backbone of this state.”

The people of Maine, Mills bellowed, are “the product of many hills, the irregular glacial terrain, the eskers, erratics and roaming boulders,” and we’re “enduring and deep as the granite bedrock of Mt. Katahdin,” but we’re also her “North Star” and a “beacon of hope,” and a “ridgeline of courage,” and, of course, we’ve all got a “spine of granite.”

Already on Team Robinson? Do me a favor and share the Robinson Report to your favorite social media platform! It helps us grow and breaks the spell the taxpayer-funded media holds over the people of Maine!

Share The Robinson Report

Regardless of where our spine really is or what it’s made of, the governor made clear that we’ve got a lot of climbing to do: “Every part of Maine dares us ever to climb… We will climb this hill together… in order to secure a foothold for Maine people in the upward climb of progress… climbing mountains to overcome obstacles… we climbed those hills together… we have our fair share of hills still to climb… Maine people have climbed great heights…” Maybe all of that climbing explains the governor’s near-constant need to hydrate while she delivered this mind-numbing oration.

Spectacularly, the substantive portion of the speech managed to be even more dreadful than her tangled bong-rip poetry. The proposals boiled down to spending more money we don’t have on pie-in-the-sky pipe dreams, more money for the child-grooming abortion clinics, buying the votes of non-working Mainers with $300 checks, and some new program to fix the housing shortage that, for some reason, has only gotten worse during seven years of complete Democrat control.

Nowhere did Mills address how exactly she plans to fund these schemes given the federal government just zapped her administration for misspending $45.6 million in a single year on bogus autism care payments via MaineCare. President Trump is looking to claw back the federal portion of that fraudulent spending, and that’s going to tear a bigger hole in Maine’s finances than the one that occasionally opens in a heavy cocaine user’s septum.

If you want to watch the speech — and I don’t recommend it, seriously, don’t — you can watch it on our Facebook page with play-by-play from me and the Maine Wire boy. Watch Here.

Janet’s Lies

The two biggest lies of the night centered on energy and American history.

First, the governor denied that her cockamamie wind and solar schemes are to blame for Maine’s outrageous energy prices. This is a lie. She is lying. Her policies are 100 percent to blame for Maine’s higher energy costs. This is not a subjective question like whether her crappy poetry is actually good. This is objective reality. The entire green-energy boondoggle is built on a foundation of falsehoods and propaganda, and the Mills administration has been among the chief advocates of these lies.

Janet Mills and her cronies think they can change the weather. They think they can do this by taking money from working Mainers and giving it to foreign solar and foreign wind firms. They are delusional. Even if you’re a climate-change believer, there’s no getting around China and India’s love affair with coal. If you think Maine’s energy policy can offset what Asia is doing in the coal-fired world, you must be indulging in Janet’s supply.

The reality of global energy development hasn’t stopped Maine Democrats from engaging in a hubristic crusade to solve global climate change. Their efforts haven’t caused an iota of difference in global carbon emissions, but they have been expensive. Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows Mainers paid $0.2775/kWh, which gives us the sixth-most expensive electricity of all 50 states. In 2020, the Maine Public Utilities Commission said specifically that the Democrat Solar Tax “will result in substantial increases in electric rates.”

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Maine’s Office of Public Advocate, the office nominally tasked with looking out for ratepayers, estimated in 2023 that the Democrat Solar Tax embedded in your CMP or Versant bill would cost Mainers $220 million in 2025 — and that number will grow in 2026. That’s just the Solar Tax. That doesn’t include money spent studying offshore wind, subsidizing the University of Maine’s wind power tinkering — a design so implausible that even Joe Biden’s Energy Department gave it the thumbs down.

And we’re not just forced to pay for the grants and research proposals and consultants and bureaucrats that go into green-energy schemes. We’re also forced to pay for higher-cost electricity that ultimately comes from projects like the aborted offshore wind scheme and the partially aborted Aroostook wind-power scheme. The big crony capitalists only erect these gruesome windmills when states enter into “Power Purchase Agreements” that obligate working people to pay higher costs for energy prices. Taxpayer money is foundational to the green-energy agenda, and they’ve never made the case that wind turbines and solar panels can succeed without robbing working people to subsidize the wind and solar companies. (In the case of solar power, it’s subsidized most insidiously by slave labor in western China.)

Only religious fanatics, people who are high on narcotics, crony capitalists who are profiting from green-energy handouts, and those with sub-80 IQs can really believe that pap Mills was selling last night. It is insulting for the governor to claim that her policies have not caused an increase in electricity prices for Mainers. On the contrary, the green subsidies and mandates and crony handouts have deliberately increased the cost of energy in very predictable and obvious ways. Maine’s high energy costs aren’t an accident of history or geography. This wasn’t random. Maine’s high energy costs were a choice — a choice that Democrat politicians made because, again, they think they can change the weather.

Lastly, the real whopper Mills snuck into her speech last night was her description of the American Founding Fathers as immigrants. The sheer ignorance on display is astounding. This goes beyond wet brain to some fundamental disorder, some disorder that’s caused political tropes to override whatever knowledge might actually be kicking around in her brain. Clearly Mills’ speechwriters were trying to echo the equally false narrative that the Biblical Mary and Joseph were refugees that night they laid down in the manger. But the factual error Mills and her scribes committed was not knowing, apparently, who wrote the U.S. Constitution or what the word “immigrant” means. No wonder she was kicked out of Colby College and there’s no evidence of her actually graduating from university in Massachusetts.

To clarify: James Madison, the fourth president and widely regarded as the chief author of the U.S. Constitution, was born in Virginia. Thomas Jefferson, the third president and the author of the Declaration of Independence was born in Virginia. George Washington, the first president and the leader of the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War was born in Virginia. John Adams, the second president, and James Monroe, the fifth president, were born, respectively, in Massachusetts and Virginia. Virtually all of the Founding Fathers were born on American soil. In fact, of the delegates present for the Constitutional Convention, only eight were born abroad, including Alexander Hamilton, who was born in the British West Indies.

In case you’ve missed it, don’t forget to check out my appearance on the Shawn Ryan Show. We cover Maine Medicaid fraud at length, and we preview some of the major stories you’ll be hearing about soon on this very Substack.

Also, paid subscribers can watch our documentary on Chinese organized crime. I couldn’t help but notice Janet Mills’ brother Paul Mills was in attendance at the speech last night. I have a funny feeling we’ll be hearing more about him soon, too…