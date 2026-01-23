The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report


A Look at “Operation Catch of the Day” and How Enforcement Is Conducted - Maine Wire TV

How activity in Portland and community response are influencing enforcement policy conversations statewide.
Jan 23, 2026

We’ve got a lot to cover today: Steve and Jon ride along with ICE agents and anti-ICE agitators bang pots and pans near a hotel in Portland.

