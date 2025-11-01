5,000+ Non-Working "New Mainers" Are Skipping Work for Food Stamps, Per Gov. Janet Mills

Maine Gov. Janet Mills (D) knows exactly how much taxpayer money her administration has spent on health care, housing, heating assistance, emergency medical care, cash assistance, and Food Stamps for non-citizens, including the non-citizens who entered the country illegally and later claimed “asylum” after failing to do so in several other countries. Historically, most asylum claims are rejected as bogus. But while we wait for 4-5 years for an immigration judge to adjudicate those asylum claims, the non-citizens who exploit this loophole in the American immigration system enjoy a multiplicity of welfare benefits thanks to John Q. Taxpayer. Because federal law blocks federal tax dollars from flowing to non-citizens, all of these benefits come directly out of Mainers’ paychecks. Here’s a snippet from Mills’ 2025 supplemental budget proposal in which she admitted, perhaps accidentally, that some 5,000 non-citizens who could be working are saying “No” to jobs and “Yes” to EBT cards.
