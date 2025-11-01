The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
2

5,000+ Non-Working "New Mainers" Are Skipping Work for Food Stamps, Per Gov. Janet Mills

Governor Mills admitted in a budget document earlier this year that 5,000 or more non-citizens could be getting jobs in Maine but are instead remaining unemployed and relying on EBT.
Nov 01, 2025
2
2
Share
Transcript

Maine Gov. Janet Mills (D) knows exactly how much taxpayer money her administration has spent on health care, housing, heating assistance, emergency medical care, cash assistance, and Food Stamps for non-citizens, including the non-citizens who entered the country illegally and later claimed “asylum” after failing to do so in several other countries. Historically, most asylum claims are rejected as bogus. But while we wait for 4-5 years for an immigration judge to adjudicate those asylum claims, the non-citizens who exploit this loophole in the American immigration system enjoy a multiplicity of welfare benefits thanks to John Q. Taxpayer. Because federal law blocks federal tax dollars from flowing to non-citizens, all of these benefits come directly out of Mainers’ paychecks. Here’s a snippet from Mills’ 2025 supplemental budget proposal in which she admitted, perhaps accidentally, that some 5,000 non-citizens who could be working are saying “No” to jobs and “Yes” to EBT cards.

May be an image of text

Find out where your tax dollars are going by subscribing to The Robinson Report.

‘I am not a secret Nazi’ - Graham Platner Faces Chuck Schumer Oppo Tsunami After Janet Mills Enters U.S. Senate Race

The Robinson Report
·
Oct 21
‘I am not a secret Nazi’ - Graham Platner Faces Chuck Schumer Oppo Tsunami After Janet Mills Enters U.S. Senate Race

Democrat candidate for the U.S. Senate Graham Platner went from front-runner in Maine’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary to telling the Obama Pod Bros that his 17-year-old Nazi skull tattoo doesn’t mean he supports the Nazis.

Read full story

In Unprecedented Move, State Troopers Union Backs Voter ID, Opposes Question Two

The Robinson Report
·
Oct 28
In Unprecedented Move, State Troopers Union Backs Voter ID, Opposes Question Two

In an extraordinary political move, the Maine State Troopers Association (MSTA) — representing more than 300 active state law enforcement officers — has issued a rare public statement endorsing the Voter ID initiative (Question 1) and opposing the Red Flag gun control proposal (Question 2) on Maine’s November ballot.

Read full story

Ex-Marine Graham Platner Taught Military Tactics, Recruited for Socialist Paramilitary Group in Maine

The Robinson Report
·
Oct 22
Ex-Marine Graham Platner Taught Military Tactics, Recruited for Socialist Paramilitary Group in Maine

Sullivan aquaculturalist Graham Platner, the ex-Marine running against Gov. Janet Mills (D) for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination, instructed members of the Socialist Rifle Association on paramilitary tactics, according to newly uncovered social media posts.

Read full story

Share The Robinson Report

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 The Maine Wire
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture