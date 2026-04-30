The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Steven Horne's avatar
Steven Horne
5h

what's the chances that this was Bellows plan all along,.. that she and her team saw these issues,.. but let them slide,... and then leaked said issues to others,.. who would bring suit and delay the / stop the process? If there were enough blatant issues, she would have done it herself,.. but if there were a few,.. and she let them slide,.. THAT would open the door for further scrutiny. and she doesnt care,.. because she's done anyway,... and apparently she's so confident in her next adventure,.. a negative outcome of this,.. doesnt matter?

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Dorian Grier's avatar
Dorian Grier
6h

How ironic that Bellows is now concerned about voter integrity.

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