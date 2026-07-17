The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Handsome Pristine Patriot's avatar
Handsome Pristine Patriot
4h

What the actual fuck is so hard to figure out???

Paper ballots with chain of custody verified by all parties, hand counted with absolutely NO submission to anything related to bits and bytes (computers), all under the watchful eyes of all parties.

ALSO!

It's a sad situation when the federal DOJ can get more voter information from the CCP than from our disgusting state Democrats.

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Db's avatar
Db
4h

Excellent work. Im older and its sad that when I was 20s or 30s this would have rocked the nation. Now nobody cares.

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