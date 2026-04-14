The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Amy Spear's avatar
Amy Spear
7h

SOMEONE...NEEDS TO ORDER MOFGA MEMBERSHIP TO HAVE THEIR FARM SOIL COMPLIANCE TESTING TO PROVE THAT THEIR SOILS ARE FULLY ORGANIC!! NO PFAS, ETC. IN ORDER TO RECEIVE ANY ORGANIC FARM MONEY!!

MUNICIPAL CONTAMINATED WASTE FROM SEWAGE (they called it fertilizer) SPREAD ON THOUSANDS OF ACRES OF MAINE FARM LAND DOES NOT DISAPPEAR.. EVEN AFTER THE SOLAR FARMS WERE BUILT ON THOSE THOUSANDS OF UN-FARMABLE FOOD ACRES TO COVER UP THE AGRICULTURAL DISASTER THAT REMAINS PERMANENT IN MAINE SOIL!!

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Handsome Pristine Patriot's avatar
Handsome Pristine Patriot
8h

This grant money is probably for lighting for their pesticide sprayers.

"Organic": Old native word for "Sprays at night".

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