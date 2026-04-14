A $200 million raid on Maine’s Budget Stabilization Fund is picking up speed in Augusta under the guise of economic assistance for organic farm businesses.

The so-called “Agriculture Bond” failed to clear the two-thirds threshold it needed despite gratuitous lobbying the the state government itself.

State House sources tell The Robinson Report that the back-up plan for the same bipartisan interests who pushed the original Ag Bond are now pivoting to LD 299 — a concept draft original introduced by two agricultural business owners who now stand to benefit from the spending.

Instead of borrowing, which requires a supermajority, they’re going to spend directly out of the state’s emergency savings account, which only takes a bare majority.

Republicans don’t have the numbers to stop LD 299 from stopping — but it’s not clear they even want to.

The entire process is obscured — as if intentionally — by the use of a concept draft and an amendment that pipes money into a state agency, so the ultimate recipients of the $200M are not explicitly named.

The bill was introduced by a left-wing “organic” business owner in the House who would directly benefit from the bill’s passage. In the Senate, the bill is backed by other business owners who also stand to gain.

State Rep. William D. Pluecker, an unenrolled from Warren, lists on his financial disclosures a job as the “Public Organizer” for the Maine Organic Farmers and Growers Accociation (sic) or MOFGA, the industry trade group likely to designate the winners and losers under the farmer welfare package.

According to public Form 990s, MOFGA received almost $1 million in taxpayer funding in 2024.

The money from LD 299 would flow from the Budget Stabilization Fund to the Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry (DACF) and into one of myriad funds that trickle down to a select group of farms and some NGOs.

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The funding mechanism is the same that was used to pull money for $300 checks to non-citizens and non-working households, which also drew down the Rainy Day Fund.

Same principle, different beneficiaries.

LD 299 is not on the calendar yet, but since it’s sitting as unfinished business on the Senate calendar, it could come up at anytime.

Keep an eye on the Republican Senators, who are keen to let this fly under the gavel while “boys in girls sports” attracts the attention in committee rather than recording a roll call vote on it.