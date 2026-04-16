The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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150+ Child Deaths and No Answers? Maine Lawmakers Block Transparency Push - MWTV

Lawmakers debate reforms after a spike in child deaths tied to Maine’s welfare system.
Apr 16, 2026

A bipartisan push to separate the Office of Child and Family Services from DHHS was rejected, despite claims the current system is overwhelmed and failing. Supporters argue the move could have improved accountability, but Maine Democrats shut it down. As these issues unfold, Jon Fetherston hops in his car mid-stream to report on a developing lockdown situation in Lewiston.

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