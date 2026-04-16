A bipartisan push to separate the Office of Child and Family Services from DHHS was rejected, despite claims the current system is overwhelmed and failing. Supporters argue the move could have improved accountability, but Maine Democrats shut it down. As these issues unfold, Jon Fetherston hops in his car mid-stream to report on a developing lockdown situation in Lewiston.
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150+ Child Deaths and No Answers? Maine Lawmakers Block Transparency Push - MWTV
Lawmakers debate reforms after a spike in child deaths tied to Maine’s welfare system.
Apr 16, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
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