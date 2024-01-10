Why subscribe to the Robinson Report?

The Robinson Report, led by Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson, is a bold initiative to transform Maine’s media, culture, and politics. Since January 2023, Robinson has turned The Maine Wire into Maine’s fastest-growing, hardest-hitting investigative news outlet. His team delivers independent journalism that holds officials accountable, uncovers political corruption, and exposes organized crime.

Robinson Report subscribers will regular newsletters prepared by Robinson and his team of researchers about politics in Augusta, news from around Maine, campaign coverage, and more. Subscribers will also get access to talkshows and podcasts content, including Robinson’s perspective on news, current events, and investigative report, as well as long-form interviews with influential politicians, media figures, business leaders, and the quirkiest Mainers we can find.

Support Bold, Independent Journalism in Maine

Maine’s legacy media has grown complacent, cozying up to power instead of challenging it. Most journalists act as mouthpieces for politicians, not watchdogs.

We’re going to take a different approach.

The Robinson Report is the shake-up Maine’s media and politics demand. It’s the one newsletter that powerful politicians and criminal networks dread. Your subscription empowers our team to keep voters, taxpayers, parents, and advocates informed about the truths Augusta’s politically connect swamp creatures want buried. Support us today and fuel the fight for a better Maine.